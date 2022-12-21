Feisty Mark Andrews Embracing 'Us Against World' Mentality for Ravens

The Ravens are 9-5 and can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mark Andrews has no interest in talking about the Ravens' embattled coaching staff.

He also was not concerned about all of the outside criticisms of the offense.

Instead, Andrews is embracing that bunker-like mentality to work through those struggles.

"I know there’s a lot of outside noise, and for us it’s coming in here and working," Andrews said. "We’re very good at that; there are a lot of hungry people in this building, and I know that we have an incredible team. We have coaches that really want to win, that are doing everything they can. This is an inspired group, so I’m excited going forward. We’re going to bring it every game no matter what, and that’s all I can say about that.”

Much of the criticism involved the Ravens' inability to make big plays downfield.

The Ravens' passing attack is ranked 27th, averaging 180.6 yards per game.

The wide receivers have 114 receptions (ranked 29th) for 1,328 yards (32nd) with six touchdowns (30th). A wideout has also not caught a touchdown pass since Week 3.

Andrews is confident the team will get over those struggles.

“It’s never been a question," Andrews said. "For us, there’s no question in this building what’s going on, that people in this building are doing everything they can to win games and be at their best and put us in the best situation. So, we have full trust, and again, this is going to be a fired-up group.

"This is too good of a team to take a game off or not to play our best. So, that’s what we’re working towards, is building each and every game, each and every week, each and every day, each and every practice, is to be the best that we can be.”

The Ravens are 9-5 and can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

That's the focus.

As far as the outside noise?

“I don’t give a [crap], to be honest," Andrews said. "I don’t give a [crap], but if someone wants to take that and use it as fuel, that’s fine. I have a chip on my shoulder either way.”