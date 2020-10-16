Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Getting More Comfortable in Role

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens expect their outside linebackers to be adept at both stopping the run and getting the quarterback.

Jayon Ferguson, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft from Louisiana Tech, earned the nickname "Sack Daddy" because of his record-setting prowess for taking down quarterbacks.

Now, he is making strides to become more versatile in his second year with the team. Ferguson has 10 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery over five games.

"You’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to be determined to hold that edge," Ferguson said. "Because just like how I’m determined to hold that edge – and I’ve been working on my technique all week."

Ferguson will face another challenge this week against Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who leads the team with 316 yards rushing. Sanders broke a 74-yard touchdown run last week against the stout Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.

“Respect to Miles Sanders and his game, because he gets downhill and he runs. He’s not afraid of contact, and he’s good at contact," Ferguson said. "He’ll spin, he’ll jab, or he might just run through you. Then I noticed the Number Two back right behind him – Boston Scott – straight out of ‘LA Tech’ [Louisiana Tech University]. That’s my former dog [and] teammate, but not teammates – not on gameday.

"We’ve got to tackle him and hold all 11 hats to the ball every time. Hold our gap and be very disciplined in everything that we do, because he’s a good back. He’ll break on you at any second. Only way to beat that is with discipline and technique.”

After a slow start to his rookie season, Ferguson took advantage of more playing time when fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts).

Ferguson has been playing behind McPhee again this season, but he's getting plenty of opportunities to make an impact. Howevere, Ferguson admits he's still learning the nuances of the pro game.

"I’m just now settling into my Year Two. A lot of guys don’t consider you Year Two yet until you get four games in," Ferguson said. "So, I’m actually settling into my Year Two, and it’s actually helping me out with my comfort level, because I’m around the same guys, the same scheme. So, now it’s all about playing faster [and] playing better. Days like today when I’m going out to practice, this is a day to play faster, play better, get better on the little things in Year Two.”

Ferguson broke the NCAA record for career sacks with 45, eclipsing the previous mark set by Terrell Suggs, who is Baltimore's all-time sacks leader. As a result, Ferguson instantly drew comparisons to T-Sizzle when he arrived in Baltimore. However, he wants to create his own identity and has already shown that potential.

"I just feel most of the time I want it more, because I want to play on the ball," he said. "I want to rush on third down, and I’ve got to earn my right to rush.”