Baltimore Ravens 2020 NFL Draft: Final Grades

The Baltimore Ravens were able to fill their biggest need at inside linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft.

General manager Eric DeCosta was able to find valuable depth on both the offensive and defensive lines while landing a pair of play-making receivers.

"We did the best we could," DeCosta said. We tried to draft the best players that checked off the most boxes that could help us right away and also long-term. You’re never really going to … I mean, I suppose you could, but in most cases, you’re always going to have a hole that kind of stays open. But, we’ll continue to try and fill those holes."

Here are the final grades:

Round 1 (28th overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season. Queen, who is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts, is a three-down linebacker. Baltimore was ecstatic he fell to them at 28. Grade A.

Round 2 (55th overall): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Ravens didn't need a running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill already on the roster. But DeCosta pounced when Dobbins fell to them in the second round. Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. Dobbins could be the heir to Ingram, Ingram, who will turn 32 in December and is in the final year of his contract next year Grade B+

Round 3 (71): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A & M

Madubuike is another boost to the interior pass rush. He does a solid job getting to the quarterback and registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. During those two years, he had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. He also adds a young presence to a veteran-laden defensive line with Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams. Grade B+

Round 3 (92): Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Duvernay provides quarterback Lamar Jackson with another weapon in the slot. Duvernay had 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was third in the nation in receptions and second in receptions per game (8.1). In an early-season game against LSU, he caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He was a key target for Baltimore in this year's draft. Grade A-

Round 3 (98): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Ravens found another play-making linebacker with Harrison, who ed the Buckeyes with 75 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and four pass breakups as a senior. Harrison ranked third in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles. Grade B+

Round 3 (106): Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

Phillips, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Phillips started 13 of 26 career games played. Phillips made his Mississippi State debut in 2018 and contributing heavily to the tackle spots and on field goal and PAT units. He'll make the switch from tackle to guard and compete for a starting role. Grade B

Round 4 (143): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice. He'll add valuable depth and eventually compete for a starting job. Grade B-

Round 5 (170): Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Washington is the second defensive tackle taken by Baltimore in this year's draft. He started in all 12 games for Texas Tech on the defensive line. It was the third consecutive year he earned the starting job in every contest. Washington He finished his career as a Red Raider with 38 starts, which was the second-highest amount of career starts on the defense and third-most on the team. Washington led all defensive linemen with 39 tackles, including 5.5 that went for a loss. He also posted 2.5 sacks to go along with seven quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups. Grade B

Round 6 (201): James Proche, WR, SMU

Proche started all 13 games for SMU and had an FBS-leading 111 receptions. He also led the Mustangs with 1,225 yards (13th NCAA) and 15 touchdowns (4th NCAA). Proche was ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. He provided solid value at 201. Grade B

Round 7 (219): Geno Stone, S,

Stone started all 13 games at strong safety and recorded 70 tackles, including 46 solo stops and 24 assists. He also had three tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, three forces fumbles, two QB pressures, one interception and one recovered fumble for the Hawkeyes. Stone has the versatility to be used in multiple ways in Don Martindale's defensive schemes. Grade B

Overall

The Ravens added several areas of need and one unexpected playmaker. DeCosta showed a solid balance in this draft, taking five players on offense and five on defense. The biggest surprise was Dobbins, who fell to Baltimore with the 55th overall pick. He'll be another playmaker in the NFL's most prolific running attack that set the NFL’sall-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. The Ravens found help at linebacker, wide receiver and the offensive and defensive lines. Baltimore was able to land several potential playmakers despite picking near the bottom of each round. Grade A-