Ravens Final Grades

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs. 

However, the Ravens were knocked out of the postseason by the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round. 

Here are Baltimore's final grades: 

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson received the Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America and the Maxwell Football Club. He had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Backup Robert Griffin III won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Grade A

Running Backs; Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game. Jackson had 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. Mark Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. Gus Edwards, who led the team in rushing yards as a rookie last season, had 711 yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns. Rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill showed some spark, finishing with 225 yards on 58 carries and two touchdowns. Grade A

Receivers: Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 64 receptions and 852 yards with 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl in just his second year. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown, however, was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Willie Snead IV was third on the team with 31 catches for 339 yards and was also a key blocker for the running game. Grade B

Offensive Line: The Ravens had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, which paved the way for the record-setting running attack. The unit was also solid protecting Jackson, who liked to scramble out of the pocket. Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. each made the Pro Bowl. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari did a solid job at center when Matt Skura went down with a season-ending knee injury. Yanda is still deciding whether he will return next season or retire. Grade A

Defensive Line: The Ravens were mostly solid against run before Titans running back Derrick Henry gashed them for 195 yards in the playoffs. Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko Sr. each had solid seasons. Pierce is a free agent and Peko has not decided if he will retire. Defensive end Chris Wormley also was effective and finished with  33 tackles. Grade B

Secondary: The midseason addition of cornerback Marcus Peters proved to be a shrewd move by general manager Eric DeCosta. Baltimore's ability to play man-coverage helped the front seven. Marlon Humphrey continues to establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Chuck Clark emerged as a talented safety opposite Earl Thomas. The Ravens need to decide if they want to pick up Brandon Carr's option. Fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith, a former first-round pick, is also a free agent. Grade B

Special Teams: Justin Tucker had another spectacular season, converting 28 of 29 field-goal attempts. He hit the game-winning field goal in overtime against Pittsburgh and also had the game-winning kick as time expired against San Francisco. Sam Koch has a quiet season, averaging 46.4 yards on 40 punts, including 21 that landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. The Ravens, however, were hampered by penalties and will look to find more production from their returners this offseason. Coverage was spotty. Grade C  

Coaching: Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club Harbaugh and the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the winningest head coach in Ravens franchise history and has the highest winning percentage since taking over in 2008. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale had his unit consistently playing at a high level. Roman and Martindale were each considered for head-coaching positions. Grade A

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Is Dez Bryant An Option for the Ravens?

The Ravens and Dez Bryant had a previous courtship.Baltimore reportedly wanted to add the veteran wide receiver to the roster prior to the 2018 season. However, he opted to sign with the New Orleans before his season was cut short because of a torn Achilles. Bryant now want to get back into the league, and at age 31, he still could make an impact for a team. He cryptically noted on social media the Ravens could be a good fit.

Todd Karpovich

Theronimo

Lamar Jackson Takes Center Stage at Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson has the charisma that makes him naturally entertaining in front of the camera. During the season, he mesmerized defenses with his jukes and spin moves, or finding receivers in the back or corners of the end zone. In short he was a human, highlight reel. This week, Jackson took center stage at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jackson was mic'd up during practice and had some several light moments with teammates.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye. The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Ravens Plan to Make Further Adjustments on Offense

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the Ravens' offensive scheme after a second early in the playoffs. One year after the Los Angeles Chargers shut the Ravens down in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans did the same in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens plan to make their own adjustments to a offense that was among the most prolific in the league in 2019.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years. Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides.  While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays. Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside.

Todd Karpovich

MAM

Yanda's Future Looms Large for Ravens

The potential retirement of Marshal Yanda looms large over the Ravens' offseason.Should the eight-time, Pro Bowl offensive lineman decide to step away, the Ravens would have a huge void to fill. Even Yanda has't decided whether he will return for his 14th season. For now, he is just enjoying his time at the Pro Bowl in Orlando with 11 of his teammates.

Todd Karpovich

Theronimo

Ravens Have $28.9M in Cap Space as They Look Toward Free-Agent Market

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of money, DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said there's no secret surrounding some of the team's most glaring needs at linebacker/pass rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Will Focus On Improving Front Seven This Offseason

The Ravens admittedly need to make some improvements with both their inside and outside linebackers. The team would also like to add some more depth to the defensive line to further support a secondary that is the strength of the team. Baltimore has several pending unrestricted free agents with its front seven, including linebackers Josh Bynes, Matthew Judon, Anthony Levine Sr., Pernell McPhee and Patrick Onwuasor. Defensive tackles Justin Ellis, Domata Peko, Michael Pierce and Jihad Ward can also hit the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Already Focused on Getting Better, Making Another Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson was coach John Harbaugh's office just days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.Jackson and Harbaugh discussed ways the young quarterback could get better this offseason, They were already on the same page.

Todd Karpovich

Rockit17