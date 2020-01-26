Ravens Final Grades

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs.

However, the Ravens were knocked out of the postseason by the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round.

Here are Baltimore's final grades:

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson received the Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America and the Maxwell Football Club. He had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Backup Robert Griffin III won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Grade A

Running Backs; Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game. Jackson had 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. Mark Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. Gus Edwards, who led the team in rushing yards as a rookie last season, had 711 yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns. Rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill showed some spark, finishing with 225 yards on 58 carries and two touchdowns. Grade A

Receivers: Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 64 receptions and 852 yards with 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl in just his second year. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown, however, was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Willie Snead IV was third on the team with 31 catches for 339 yards and was also a key blocker for the running game. Grade B

Offensive Line: The Ravens had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, which paved the way for the record-setting running attack. The unit was also solid protecting Jackson, who liked to scramble out of the pocket. Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. each made the Pro Bowl. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari did a solid job at center when Matt Skura went down with a season-ending knee injury. Yanda is still deciding whether he will return next season or retire. Grade A

Defensive Line: The Ravens were mostly solid against run before Titans running back Derrick Henry gashed them for 195 yards in the playoffs. Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko Sr. each had solid seasons. Pierce is a free agent and Peko has not decided if he will retire. Defensive end Chris Wormley also was effective and finished with 33 tackles. Grade B

Secondary: The midseason addition of cornerback Marcus Peters proved to be a shrewd move by general manager Eric DeCosta. Baltimore's ability to play man-coverage helped the front seven. Marlon Humphrey continues to establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Chuck Clark emerged as a talented safety opposite Earl Thomas. The Ravens need to decide if they want to pick up Brandon Carr's option. Fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith, a former first-round pick, is also a free agent. Grade B

Special Teams: Justin Tucker had another spectacular season, converting 28 of 29 field-goal attempts. He hit the game-winning field goal in overtime against Pittsburgh and also had the game-winning kick as time expired against San Francisco. Sam Koch has a quiet season, averaging 46.4 yards on 40 punts, including 21 that landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. The Ravens, however, were hampered by penalties and will look to find more production from their returners this offseason. Coverage was spotty. Grade C

Coaching: Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club Harbaugh and the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the winningest head coach in Ravens franchise history and has the highest winning percentage since taking over in 2008. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale had his unit consistently playing at a high level. Roman and Martindale were each considered for head-coaching positions. Grade A