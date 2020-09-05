SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens 53-man roster loaded with talent, experience

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the first time in 17 years, an undrafted rookie did not make the Ravens 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

Baltimore opted to keep Trace McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019, as the third quarterback as opposed to undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley, who mostly outperformed him in training camp. 

All 10 of the Ravens 2020 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster. 

At tight end, the Ravens cut both Eli Wolf, another undrafted rookie, three-year veteran Jerell Adams and Charles Scarff, who was on last year's practice squad.  This means that Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are the only true tight ends on the roster. The versatile Pat Ricard could also line up as a tight end. 

At safety, the Ravens kept Geno Stone, a seventh-round pick from Iowa, over undrafted rookie Nigel Warrior, who managed a couple of interceptions in training camp.  

Here's the full 53-man roster

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley

Running backs: Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill

Wide receivers: Willie Snead IV, Chris Moore, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche

Tight ends/Fullback: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Patrick Ricard

Offensive Line: Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman, Patrick Mekari, D.J. Fluker, Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson, Ben Powers

Defense

Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington

Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Jaylon Ferguson, Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka

Cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett

Safeties: Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Anthony Levine Sr., Geno Stone

Special Teams:

Kicker Justin Tucker, Punter Sam Koch, Long Snapper Morgan Cox

