Ravens Begin Process of Finalizing Draft Board

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens hosted their annual pre-draft press conference and general manager Eric DeCosta revealed the team has about 180 players on their board.

That number could grow to 195 players in the coming weeks, so there is a lot of heavy lifting as far as evaluating prospects.

The Ravens have 10 picks in this year's draft, including the 14th overall selection.

Joe Hortiz, the Ravens director of college scouting, said the team has more players on the board than they've had in recent years because the level of talent has gotten better.

DeCosta is determined to put last season's disappointing 8-9 finish behind him and get back to the playoffs.

"We are poised and ready to rebound from this past season," DeCosta said. "We're in a tough division and we realize that but we're ready to get started."

The Ravens most pressing needs are at cornerback, the defensive line, and edge rusher. Baltimore also needs to add depth at both inside and outside linebacker.

In addition, the Ravens have to address the offensive line with uncertainty surrounding left tackle Ronnie Stanley's ankle injury. Baltimore could also take a center to compete with Pat Mekari and Tryston Colon for the starting job.

"The truth is we don't know how Ronnie is going to rebound," DeCosta said. "We feel like he's on a good pace to come back."

However, DeCosta is confident the Ravens will be able to strengthen their roster with the players they select in the draft, which takes place on April 28-30 in Nevada.

"This is a draft we've been waiting for," he said.