Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Todd Karpovich

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos.

The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.

Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

After being drafted by the Ravens in the first round (18th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft, Flacco quickly took over the starting job as a rookie and became the greatest quarterback in franchise history.

Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore and is the team's all-time statistical leader in almost every passing category, including yards (38,245), touchdown passes (212) and quarterback rating (84.1).

He also led the Ravens to a victory over the San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII and named the game's MVP. Flacco threw 11 touchdown passes with no interceptions in four postseason games that season. 

Flacco's career quietly ended in Baltimore after the 2018 season. He suffered a hip injury Week 9 against Pittsburgh and never played another game after Lamar Jackson took over the starting job. 

It was not quite the ending Flacco expected. 

"If I have to reflect back on that time in Baltimore, it was not very fun," Flacco said at the recent retirement ceremony for former teammate Marshal Yanda. "It was miserable, sitting there on the bench, not being able to contribute, not really feeling like you're a part of the team."

Flacco is confident that he can continue his playing career despite the recent spate of injuries. The question is will teams be willing to sign a 35-year-old quarterback that hasn't played a full season in three years. 

"With Tom Brady, quarterbacks are playing now until they're about 60 years old," Flacco said at Yanda's ceremony. "I'm as healthy as I've ever been. I'm not putting a number on how much time I got left to play. I want to play as long as I can."

Flacco is 98-73 as a starter with 40,067 passing yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions over 12 NFL seasons.

If it's the end of the road, Flacco will most certainly will be honored in Baltimore as member of the Ravens' Ring of Honor. 

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

Howard Balzer

Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Confirm Campbell Trade, One-Year Extension

The Ravens confirmed the acquisition of five-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft selection. That fifth-round pick was obtained from Atlanta in a trade for tight end Hayden Hurst, according to Baltimore's executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday. The Ravens also agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of a physical.

Todd Karpovich

Brady's Imminent Departure From Pats Officially Shifts Balance of Power in AFC

Most general managers in the AFC won't be sorry to see Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been tormenting teams in the AFC for more than two decades. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff appearances since 2001. Now, he appears headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC where he try to show he had plenty effective football remaining at age 42.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Not Expected to Pick Up CB Brandon Carr's Option

After three years and 48 starts, the Brandon Carr era is apparently coming to an end in Baltimore. The Ravens are not expected to pick up the cornerback's contract option, which will save the team $6 million with their salary cap. Carr could be the second cornerback to leave this offseason with Jimmy Smith expected to test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens' selections are as follows: one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Stack D-Line To Prevent Repeat of Playoff Performance Against Titans

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might still be having nightmares about Derrick Henry.The Titans running back gashed Baltimore's defensive line for 217 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 victory in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The loss was a disappointing end following the best regular season in Ravens' history. DeCosta wants to ensure there is no repeat performance by any running back. So, one of the first orders of business was stocking the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

