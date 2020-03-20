Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos.

The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.

Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

After being drafted by the Ravens in the first round (18th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft, Flacco quickly took over the starting job as a rookie and became the greatest quarterback in franchise history.

Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore and is the team's all-time statistical leader in almost every passing category, including yards (38,245), touchdown passes (212) and quarterback rating (84.1).

He also led the Ravens to a victory over the San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII and named the game's MVP. Flacco threw 11 touchdown passes with no interceptions in four postseason games that season.

Flacco's career quietly ended in Baltimore after the 2018 season. He suffered a hip injury Week 9 against Pittsburgh and never played another game after Lamar Jackson took over the starting job.

It was not quite the ending Flacco expected.

"If I have to reflect back on that time in Baltimore, it was not very fun," Flacco said at the recent retirement ceremony for former teammate Marshal Yanda. "It was miserable, sitting there on the bench, not being able to contribute, not really feeling like you're a part of the team."

Flacco is confident that he can continue his playing career despite the recent spate of injuries. The question is will teams be willing to sign a 35-year-old quarterback that hasn't played a full season in three years.

"With Tom Brady, quarterbacks are playing now until they're about 60 years old," Flacco said at Yanda's ceremony. "I'm as healthy as I've ever been. I'm not putting a number on how much time I got left to play. I want to play as long as I can."

Flacco is 98-73 as a starter with 40,067 passing yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions over 12 NFL seasons.

If it's the end of the road, Flacco will most certainly will be honored in Baltimore as member of the Ravens' Ring of Honor.