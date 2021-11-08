Ravens Flashing High-Powered Attack

BALTIMORE — The Ravens amassed 500 yards of offense against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

Baltimore also produced 36 first downs, converted all three of their opportunities on fourth down, and held the ball for 46:04. The Ravens lost the turnover battle and gave up a special teams touchdown but still won the game 34-31 in overtime.

It was also the fourth time in eight games the Ravens have scored 30 or more points.

Baltimore's offense is ranked second in the NFL with 427.9 yards per game behind the Dallas Cowboys (434.3 ypg).

The Ravens have needed that production because the defense has been mostly inconsistent, allowing 24.4 points per game.

But the bottom line is Baltimore is playing winning football.

The Ravens are 6-2 at sits atop the AFC North and currently hold the second seed in the AFC playoffs behind the Tennessee Titans (7-2).

"I’ll just say this; the thing that we’ve been kind of blessed with through all this is that when we’ve made these mistakes, we haven’t stayed in our coverage area, or we haven’t been at the right leverage, or offensively, we’ve had the penalties, we’ve overcome them, but we’ve also paid for them. We’ve paid dearly for them with touchdowns," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The idea is not to give your opponent anything; it’s to take what you can and give away nothing – that’s winning football.

"We’ve done a lot of giving, but we’ve also done a lot of overcoming. I’d like to cut down on the giving. Even though it's Thanksgiving coming up, we’ll be thankful for the overcoming, but we have work to do still."

The offense runs through quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is ranked ninth in the NFL with 2,209 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson is also ranked sixth among all players with 600 yards rushing with another two scores.

Hollywood Brown is having a breakout season with 662 yards receiving with six touchdowns.

The Ravens are one of the NFL's most dangerous teams at the midpoint of the season.

"I don’t think we’re ever really out of a game, but you hate to be in those situations," Brown said. "You kind of want to start fast so you don’t have to do that. But if you’re in that situation in the game, I’m confident that we can get it done.”