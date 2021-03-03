HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
D.J. Fluker Could Be Looking for a New Team After 1-Year With Ravens

Veteran signed one-year deal prior to last season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed D.J. Fluker prior to last season to provide key depth on the offensive line. 

After one uneven season, Fluker is an unrestricted free agent and could be looking for a new home.  

"I just want to win," Fluker wrote on Twitter. "I been a starter no matter what team I been in the last 8 years of playing. I always been counted out. I will always get it out the mud bust my ass. And wherever I end up I hope they love me. I want to win super bowl!!!"

Fluker, who turns 30 on March 13, signed a one-year, $1 million deal in May after being released by the Seattle Seahawks. 

Fluker played in all 16 games, including eight starts, splitting time with rookie Tyre Phillips at right tackle. Fluker was a solid run blocker for the Baltimore's No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season. 

However, Fluker struggled in pass protection, an area of emphasis for the Ravens this offseason. The Ravens like the upside of Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, and he can carry a bigger load with a full offseason under his belt. 

Fluker, 29, was the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Alabama. He spent four years with the Chargers before being released before the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New York Giants in 2017, appearing in nine games before being place on IR in November.

Fluker at right guard for Seattle over two seasons before joining the Ravens. Now, he could be looking for his fifth NFL team and he should be able to secure an opportunity because of his experience. 

