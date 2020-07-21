D.J. Fluker drops weight, but not his edge for the Ravens

D.J. Fluker looks like he's training with a chip on his shoulder.

The veteran offensive lineman has been working hard since being officially signed by the Ravens in May. Perhaps Fluker feels he has something to provide after being released by Seattle.

“You have to love yourself enough to set a standard for your life that you’re unwilling to compromise," Fluker wrote on Instagram. "If you accept the standards of others for your life you’ll never be happy. This really took me 7 years to understand! Finally."

Fluker started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons before being released in April. The Ravens have a need at that position after Yanda decided to retire last month after 13 years and pounced shortly after Fluker became available.

Fluker, 29, was the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Alabama. He spent four years with the Chargers before being released before the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New York Giants in 2017, appearing in nine games before being place on IR in November.

While rookie Ben Bredenson and second-year player Ben Powers will also battle for the starting job at right guard, Fluker appears ready to embrace a role atop the depth chart.

He's shredded some weight and is ready to roll.

"No days off even when I’m on the road in Yonkers NY. This morning was 15x80 yard incline hill sprints in 95 degrees with humidity and 10x60 yard side shuffles with hot steps," he wrote on Instagram. "@jrice_personaltraining is trying to kill me for real now. But I went from a 4x shirt to a 2x shirt proof is in the salad not the pudding."