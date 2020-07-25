Girlfriend of Ravens OL D.J. Fluker arrested after assaulting him

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was allegedly battered by the mother of his child during an argument at their Reisterstown, Md., home on July 13, according to a Baltimore County police report.

Kimberly Denise Davis, who has lived with Fluker for the past three years, was arrested and reportedly charged with second-degree simple assault allegedly punching him in the face. The argument erupted after Davis was told that she was a bad mother to their child, according to a witness of the incident.

"The officer then met with suspect Kimberly Davis, who advised that she poked the victim in the nose during an argument, the police report said. "She further advised that she did not intentionally strike him with the intention to cause harm or injury."

Davis was released on her own recognizance on July 15, 2020, police said. A temporary protective order was issued against her by Towson, Md., District Court.

Video obtained by WBFF in Baltimore showed the aftermath of another incident of Davis striking Fluker during another argument in June. Fluker did not file a police report over that incident.

"We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation," the Ravens said in a statement.

Fluker officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens on May 11.

He started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons. The Ravens have a need at that position after Marshal Yanda decided to retire last month after 13 years.

Fluker,6-foot-5, 340 pounds, will compete with second-year player Ben Powers and two rookies — Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson — for the starting job.