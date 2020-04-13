Ravens Not Taking Last Season's Success for Granted in 2020 NFL Draft

RavenCountry
The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year. 

Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1).

That success of last year hasn't changed the Ravens approach to the NFL draft. 

"We try to look at each draft and just stay true to the mindset, ‘What can we do to build our best team moving forward?’ Every roster is different," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "You lose players in free agency, you gain players, guys retire, be that as it may, and you’re just trying to adjust. 

"We’re trying to find the best guys and kind of assess what our strengths and weaknesses might be. Where do we need depth? Who are going to be the guys that play special teams? Who are the backup offensive linemen? Who are the starting linebackers going to be? What does our five-technique look like? Who’s going to be our third wideout, or fourth wideout, or fifth wideout? We just try to answer as many questions as we can with the draft. That’s what works out pretty well for us. We talk about this; it’s not just basically something we talk about over two months. "

The Ravens have most of their roster intact and are confident that they have enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

However, Baltimore lost to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs. While that was a disappointing end to a successful year, the setback has not dampened the team's spirits. 

The team was eager to get back to work as soon as the season ended. 

This is an ongoing thing. It starts, basically, when we get to training camp, and it never ends until we go on vacation," DeCosta said. "We’re always talking about the roster. Coach [Harbaugh] is always down in my office, I’m in his office. He’s talking to the coaches, I’m talking to [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome]. We’re talking to the scouts, we meet all the time, and we just try to build the best team we can build.”

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Would Love to Add 'Three-Down Linebacker,' But Have Flexibility

Two players being linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams.If the Ravens opt not to trade up and Queen and Murray are off the board, Baltimore could also opt for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Draft Fantasy Player Evaluation: Tee Higgins to Ravens

What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins? Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Top All-Time Draft Picks: Rounds One Through Seven

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to the draft.Baltimore has made some stellar picks that includes three players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters. That stands for "What's Important Now? That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19. While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police. Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens. Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

Ravens center Matt Skura signed a restricted free agent tender with the team and will be back for the 2020 season. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore before suffering a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

Rankings: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Quarterback Situation in NFL

The Ravens have the fifth-best quarterback situation in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, according to rankings by Sports Illustrated Connor Orr. Baltimore is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the NFL's MVP last season.

Todd Karpovich

Why You Should Bet on Lamar Jackson to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Joe Namath (AFL), Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning. Those four quarterbacks are the only players in NFL history to win the AP Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons in the Super Bowl era. Can Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson add his name to that illustrious list?

JAIME EISNER