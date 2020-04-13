Ravens Not Taking Last Season's Success for Granted in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year.

Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1).

That success of last year hasn't changed the Ravens approach to the NFL draft.

"We try to look at each draft and just stay true to the mindset, ‘What can we do to build our best team moving forward?’ Every roster is different," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "You lose players in free agency, you gain players, guys retire, be that as it may, and you’re just trying to adjust.

"We’re trying to find the best guys and kind of assess what our strengths and weaknesses might be. Where do we need depth? Who are going to be the guys that play special teams? Who are the backup offensive linemen? Who are the starting linebackers going to be? What does our five-technique look like? Who’s going to be our third wideout, or fourth wideout, or fifth wideout? We just try to answer as many questions as we can with the draft. That’s what works out pretty well for us. We talk about this; it’s not just basically something we talk about over two months. "

The Ravens have most of their roster intact and are confident that they have enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

However, Baltimore lost to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs. While that was a disappointing end to a successful year, the setback has not dampened the team's spirits.

The team was eager to get back to work as soon as the season ended.

This is an ongoing thing. It starts, basically, when we get to training camp, and it never ends until we go on vacation," DeCosta said. "We’re always talking about the roster. Coach [Harbaugh] is always down in my office, I’m in his office. He’s talking to the coaches, I’m talking to [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome]. We’re talking to the scouts, we meet all the time, and we just try to build the best team we can build.”