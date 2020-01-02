RavenMaven
Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — 0-0

That's the Ravens' focus as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. 

Another phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." 

The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

"It’s a new season, in terms of everybody is 0-0," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s the playoff season. It’s a beginning of an opportunity that is what you work for. This is what you work for. This is what you do everything you do for an opportunity to be in this tournament, and that’s what we’re excited about."

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson, the NFL's leading MVP candidate, ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson was sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are the seventh pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards each in a single season, and the first since Carolina Panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams in 2009.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is the architect of that high-powered attack. The performance has made Roman a hot commodity to land a head coaching position. The Cleveland Browns have already been granted permission to speak to him about their vacancy.

Earlier this week, Roman sounded like a coach that plans to be hanging around Baltimore for the foreseeable future. He is confident the team can raise its level of play even higher. 

"We kind of laid in the weeds and sharpened our swords silently, but we knew what we were building," Roman said. "The fun part of it was being able to unveil it every weekend during the regular season and preparing for it in all of our walk-throughs and practices. But this league never stands still, so next year I’m sure we’ll try to break every record that we set this year.”

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda is one the team's more seasoned veterans and played a key role in the franchise's last Super Bowl run in 2012. Yanda was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history.

He outlines the players' attitude preparing for their next opponent, whether it be the Bills, Texans or Titans, this week.

"We're going to do what we do every single day," Yanda said. "Put the work in, put the time in to prepare for whoever that team is going to be. We'll be ready to put our best foot forward and play winning football. That's our mindset. Just stay focused, stay in the moment and don't worry about the Super Bowl. We have to worry about just one game at a time right now. ... We are already locked in for our first playoff game, whoever that may be."

 

