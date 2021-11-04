As Weather Turns Cold, Ravens Focused on Running the Ball Better

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have traditionally punished their opponents with their running attack once the weather turns cold.

That will be the focus again as the temperatures continue to drop.

“That’s what every NFL team wants to do. You always want to run the ball. They always talk about it – November, December – it’s how you take over games," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "The ball gets hard when it gets cold and all of that. So, I know this team has a lot of talent. We have the ability to run the ball, and we know we want to improve from the first seven weeks. And I think we have the guys to do it.”

The Ravens (5-2) currently have the NFL's third-ranked running game, averaging 149.4 yards per game.

While quarterback Lamar Jackson has been dominant on the ground, the team's running backs have struggled.

Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell are averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Murray does run hard and leads this group with 212 yards despite missing a game because of an injury.

Of course, the running attack was going to struggle after the team lost all three players on its depth chart — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — to injuries in training camp. However, the performance will need to improve over the second half of the season.

In a 41-17 loss to Cincinnati in Week 7, Freeman, Ty'Son Williams, Bell and Devin Duvernay combined for 27 yards on 12 carries. Jackson had 88 yards rushing.

“I don’t want to say anything is not working," Jackson said after the Bengals game. "We were just passing the ball a little bit more today. They stopped us sometimes when we ran the ball, but they weren’t just dynamic, just stopping us like that."

The Ravens are determined to get the running backs on track over the second half of the season.

That will be key for any playoff run.