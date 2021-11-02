Ravens Focused On Tackling Heading Into Week 9 Game Against Vikings

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens are admittedly having challenges with tackling opponents, and that will be a main area of focus heading into the Week 9 game against the Vikings.

Coach John Harbaugh has prioritized better technique and that will be key against Minnesota, which has several playmakers that can extend plays.

“We have to, because we have to get better," Harbaugh said. "We actually prioritize it all the time; it’s not like we don’t prioritize it. But we’ve got to keep coaching it. We’ve got to coach it better. There’s a lot that has to do with it – from understanding our responsibilities and doing our job, to the technique of tackling, to the angles, the rotation of our secondary, to the fits of our linebackers, to just getting guys on the ground. There’s a lot to it, and we’ll be working on all those things."

The Ravens' challenge with tackling was magnified in Week 7 against the Bengals when cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark whiffed on a tackle that allowed an 82-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Two weeks earlier, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw a screen pass to Jonathan Taylor, who ran for a 76-yard touchdown. Taylor was not even touched by a defender on the play.

The Vikings have several physical wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, that are capable of gaining several yards after they catch the ball. Running back Dalvin Cook is also a physical runner.

"You have to be fundamentally great," Harbaugh said. "If you’re not fundamentally great, you have no chance. So, it starts with that. If you want to be a good football team, we’ve got to be great at the little things, and we’ve got to keep chasing that.”