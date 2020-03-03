RavenCountry
Ravens Plan to Use Franchise Tag on Linebacker Matt Judon

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens will use the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, according to multiple reports.

However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team.

The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks. 

The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow general manager Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

Even if the Ravens retain Judon, they'll still need to add another edge rusher via free agency or the 2020 NFL Draft. The loss of Judon will magnify that weakness and several of the top free agents could also receiver franchise tags, which would mean bidding wars for the available players.

Baltimore currently has just over $30 million in salary-cap funds. 

Judon is coming off one of his finest seasons, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Judon also put himself in position for a huge payday. 

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract. 

After this past season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said re-signing Judon was a key priority this offseason. 

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

"So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact.

Now, the question is whether he can continue to be a key player in Baltimore or will he go elsewhere. Judon has never worried about landing a new deal.

“The better I play, the better our team plays, the more it helps me out with the contract,” Judon said earlier this season. “I am not really thinking about that. I have a job to do every day. How selfish would it be for me and to all these guys if I’m just out here pouting about some money?

“I am blessed to be here. So, I am just going to soak it up and take every advantage and opportunity I have to play hard and have fun with my guys.”

Ravens Need to Spend Wisely in Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some flexibility with the team's salary cap to pursue players in the free-agent market. Baltimore, however, certainly is not in position to get into a bidding war. The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.DeCosta wants to add a pass rusher, inside linebacker, wide receiver and offensive lineman this offseason. The marquee players, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Blake Martinez, are going to want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range.

Todd Karpovich

Is A.J. Green Off the Table for Ravens?

There are reports that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green to prevent him from testing the free-agent market. This might force the Ravens to adjust their plans because Green was a potential target for the team.Baltimore is looking to add another veteran playmaker at wide receiver and Green could have potentially fit the bill. Perhaps, the Bengals might consider trading him if he decides to hold out. Either way, Green might be a gamble at this stage of his career.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Can Find Playmaker at Wide Receiver in Later Rounds of Draft

The Ravens want to add a playmaking wide receiver to provide MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with another target. This year's NFL Draft is deep at that position and Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will likely be able to pick up a talented players in the second round or later. Here are some wide receivers that could potentially be picked up in the second round or later for the Ravens, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Two of Ravens Potential Draft Targets Injured at Combine

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen, a pair of linebackers potentially being targeted by the Ravens in the upcoming draft, were each injured at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports. Both players appeared to have a hamstring issue in their second attempt at running the 40-yard dash. The extent of the injuries remain uncertain.Murray had a time 4.52 in his first attempt at running the 40-yard dash. Queen finished the same sprint at 4.50.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions: Part 6

The Ravens need to add depth at linebacker and LSU's Patrick Queen has emerged as a viable target with the team's 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Todd Karpovich

Do the Ravens Really Want to Disrupt the Tight Ends Room?

There were several reports this week about teams being interested in acquiring Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each could use a dependable playmaker at that position. Hurst is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the Ravens' depth chart and that has led to speculation the Ravens might be willing to listen to trade offers. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said he likes having all three players on the roster.

Todd Karpovich

AFC North Poised to Become Heisman Trophy Central for Quarterbacks

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, he'll become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in the AFC North. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 at Louisville, and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield took home the accolade the following year while at Oklahoma. Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 at Baylor. While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't win the Heisman, he represented the old guard of the division.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Give Martindale More Weapons On Defense

The Ravens are preparing to give defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale more playmakers this offseason.Baltimore was ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Martindale helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17. The Ravens rewarded Martindale by making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with an extension that averages a reported $3.25 million per season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in the free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.The new proposed agreement includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, up from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the move to 17 games. Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. He is supporting a plan to help the players in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

Todd Karpovich