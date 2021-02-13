Will the Ravens Use Franchise Tag for Judon or Ngakoue?

Baltimore would like to retain its best edge rushers.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a 15-day window, ranging from Feb. 23 to March 9, to place the franchise tag on an impending free agent.

Last season, Baltimore placed the tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, which cost the team just over $16 million.

The Ravens could retain Judon again but this time it would cost them $20 million. Nonetheless, Baltimore is discussing that option, according to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"He may not be a $20M player overall, but for the Ravens right now, perhaps he is," LaCanfora wrote. "They have some cap wiggle room, and it could also be the precursor to a trade as well, with coaches and execs on ready-to-spend teams around the NFL very high on Judon from having worked with him before (Jets, Jags, Texans, for starters).

"A few rival execs believe the Ravens are at least mulling this as an internal option. The money might ultimately rule this out, but it's worth considering."

Judon finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits.

In addition, the Ravens could place the franchise tag on Yannick Ngakoue, who was acquired from the Vikings at the trade deadline. Ngakoue finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hits.

Baltimore would like to get more return on its initial investment and also get a chance to see how Ngakoue can produce with a full offseason with the team.

Yan’ did a great job. He brings it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s always a major threat rushing the passer. I think the key for those guys is to be able to play it all. That’s kind of how we’re built. So, rush the passer, set the edge, stop the run, play the crack-sweep, run to the ball, drop, understand the zone and the man drops."

Here are all of the players the Ravens players that received the franchise tag:

1998— Guard/center Wally Williams

2003 and 2004 — Cornerback Chris McAlister

2008 and 2009 — Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs

2011 — Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata

2012 — Running back Ray Rice

2016 — Kicker Justin Tucker

2020 — Linebacker Matt Judon