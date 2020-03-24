Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18.

Baltimore made the first huge splash by acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on March 15.

The following day, Ravens gave contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents.

Hours later, Baltimore traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft.

And later that day, the Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

"We wanted to get out ahead of the curve and make a move before free-agency starts," DeCosta told the team's website. "By doing so, you have a little bit of an advantage over these other teams who are all competing for the same players."

The Ravens also agreed to deals with some of their own players that were unrestricted free agents — defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis, cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine Sr.

Now, DeCosta can turn his attention to the NFL Draft to fill some of the other needs on the current roster, most notably at linebacker, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

"My fear was that if we didn't get out early to make a move, then there would have been a lot of multiple parts that we were trying to juggle and it becomes a lot more difficult," DeCosta said. "We felt like a good strategy for us was to try and make a move before the period started and that would allow us then to fill in behind that player."