Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency.

He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent.

Here are the grades:

Transaction: Placed franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matt Judon, which will cost the franchise $15.8 million in 2020.

Analysis: This decision was a no-brainer. The franchise tag allows the Ravens to potentially negotiate a new deal with Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, or perhaps trade him to free up salary-cap space. For now, it appears Judon will be a part of the 2020 roster.

Grade: A

Transaction: Acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Extending Campbell on a one-year deal.

Analysis: A 12-year NFL veteran, Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He will help the Ravens establish a more effective interior pass rush. Campbell also makes a huge impact in local communities.

Grade: A

Transaction: Offered contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents.

Analysis: Skura was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting. Edwards, an undrafted, second-year player from Rutgers, was the main backup behind veteran Mark Ingram and finished with 711 yards last season. He has a base salary of $750,000 this season. Both players will ultimately play important roles in 2020.

Grade: B+

Transaction: Traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft.

Analysis: Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps and he has not relinquished the starting role. Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). Hurst has an average salary of $2.8 million and is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023. It was risky move by the Ravens trading away a former first-round pick, especially with the impact of tight ends in Greg Roman's offense.

Grade: C

Transaction: Secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

Analysis: Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years. He is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens.

Grade: A

Transaction: Released offensive lineman James Hurst, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Analysis: Baltimore added $2.75 million to its salary-cap by parting ways with Hurst. However, the Ravens could miss his versatility. Hurst, who signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in May 2014, has started 19 games at left guard, 16 at left tackle, seven at right tackle and two as a tight end in “jumbo formations" over his career. He re-signed with the Ravens as a restricted free agent on April 19, 2017. The Ravens, though, needed the salary-cap space.

Grade: B

Transaction: Signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension,

Analysis: Koch is one of the most consistent punters in the NFL. The two-year extension also gave the Ravens some salary-cap relief. Koch, 37, owns franchise records with 1,046 punts for 47,451 yards and a 45.4 career gross average. His 39.5 career net average also ranks first in team history. Last season, Koch punted 40 times for a 46.4 gross average and a 39.8 net average, placing 21 punts inside the 20. He was eligible for free agency next offseason.

Grade: A

Transaction: Signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal.

Analysis: Ward played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps with the Ravens. The team had an opening on the 53-man roster when safety Tony Jefferson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Ward finished the season with seven tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. He will provide valuable depth to a talented defensive line.

Grade: B+

Transaction: Signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal.

Analysis: Ellis appeared in four games with the Ravens and finished with six tackles. He can provide valuable depth on the defensive line. He fits into Baltimore's plan of re-stocking the defensive line this offseason.

Grade: B

Transaction: Trade defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Analysis: Wormley had one of his best seasons in 2019, finishing with 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He played a key role in helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. The Ravens add a much-needed $2.1 million in salary-cap space with the deal and Wormley was expendable with the other additions to the defensive line.

Grade: C+