Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack.

Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market.

Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

— Danny Amendola

2019 Team: Detroit Lions

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 34

Analysis: Amendola is a hard-nosed player that know how to win from his time with the Patriots. He had 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown over 15 games last season. His age could work against him. However, Amendola would be a solid presence in the locker room and his work ethic could help some of the team's younger players.

— Robby Anderson

2019 Team: New York Jets

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 26

Analysis: The four-year veteran had his best season in 2019 with 52 receptions for 779 yards and five touchdowns. He could be a solid, young addition to the Ravens offense. The Jets reportedly want to resign him and that could help drive up his cost.

— Randall Cobb

2019 Team: Dallas Cowboys

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 29

Analysis: Cobb is a solid playmaker and caught 55 passes for 828 yards with three touchdowns on 83 targets (66.2%). He is most productive in the slot and the Ravens already have Willie Snead in that role. Nonetheless, Cobb could become part of the offseason discussion,

— Amari Cooper

2019 Team: Dallas Cowboys

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 25

Analysis: Cooper is widely considered the class of this year's free-agent wide receivers and could command a huge contract well out of the Ravens' comfort zone. Last season, Cooper had 79 receptions for 1,189 yards with eight touchdowns, which ranked 10th among all wide receivers. The Ravens would make a huge splash with the addition of Cooper.

— Devin Funchess

2019 Team: Indianapolis Colts

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 25

Analysis: Funchess is coming off an injury shortened season after suffering a fractured collarbone in Week 1 against the Chargers. He finished the year with three receptions for 32 yards. Funchess had his best season in 2017 with the Jaguars, finishing with 63 receptions for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

— A.J. Green

2019 Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 31

Analysis: There is a familiarity between the Ravens and Green, whose had some huge games against his AFC North rival. DeCosta would love to swoop in and grab Green, but he could command a huge payday despite missing all of last season because of an ankle injury. Green would be a huge boost to the Ravens attack.

— Emmanuel Sanders

2019 Team: San Francisco

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 32

Analysis: Sanders was a huge addition for the 49ers in a trade with Denver. He is a dynamic player who could make an immediate impact. Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games with San Francisco. While Sanders turns 33 in March, he doesn't appear to be slowing down. There could be a huge market for his services.

— Demaryius Thomas

2019 Team:

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Age: 32

Analysis: Thomas, 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, would provide Jackson with a big, physical target. He had 46 receptions for 433 yards with three touchdowns over 11 games last season. His age could work against him in the free-agent market, which could work favorably for the Ravens and their budget.