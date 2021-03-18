Top Five Remaining Free Agents Available for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not added an unrestricted free agent so far.

While the market has grown increasingly thin, there are still several players available that could help Baltimore.

Here's a look at potential five targets by the Ravens:

1. Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver

Analysis: The Ravens could use a sure-handed wide receiver and Golladay, 27, would be a perfect fit. Golladay averaged 45.8 receptions and 5.3 touchdowns over four years with the Lions. He battled injuries last season, but he's been mostly durable throughout his career.

2. Melvin Ingram, Defensive End

Analysis: Ingram was the longest-tenured player on the Chargers. He was drafted by 2012 general manager AJ Smith and has been a high motor player. Ingram, however, was placed on IR twice last season and did not manage a sack. Nonetheless, Ingram amassed 43 sacks between 2015 through 2019 and would be a boost to the Ravens pass rush.

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver

Analysis: Baltimore has a familiarity with Smith-Schuster, who had 308 career receptions with 3,726 yards with 26 touchdowns over four seasons with the Steelers. However, there are questions about how well Smith-Schuster would fit into the Ravens' locker room. The Raiders are pursuing him.

4. Will Fuller, Wide Receiver

Analysis: Fuller spent the past five seasons with Houston after being a first-round pick from Notre Dame in 2016. Injuries have plagued Fuller and he has not played a full 16-game season. When healthy, Fuller started 52 of 53 games with 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Texans.

5. Jadeveon Clowney

Analysis: The stout defensive end drew interest from the Ravens prior to last season when the team reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal in place before it was nixed by the league. Clowney eventually signed with the Titans where he battled injuries. Baltimore is looking to boost its pass rush this offseason with free agents Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue already signed by other teams.