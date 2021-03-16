A Look at Some of the Ravens Odds Heading into Free Agency

Baltimore looking to add talent on both sides of the ball.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to fill several holes on their roster this offseason.

Baltimore needs to add playmakers at outside linebacker, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

There are several potential players they could target in free agency.

Here are the odds of landing some of those players courtesy of BetOnline.

Jadeveon Clowney (Next Team if not Titans)

1. Jets 3/1

2. Ravens 3/1

3. 49ers 4/1

4. Browns 5/1

5. Colts 5/1

6. Patriots 5/1

Analysis: The stout defensive end drew interest from the Ravens prior to last season when the team reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal in place before it was nixed by the league. Baltimore is looking to boost its pass rush this offseason with free agents Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue already signed by other teams.

Kenny Golladay (Next Team if not Lions)

1. Jets 2/1

2. Dolphins 5/2

3. Giants 3/1

4. Colts 4/1

5. Eagles 15/2

6. Jaguars 10/1

7. Ravens 10/1

8. Bears 12/1

9. Packers 12/1

10. Patriots 12

Analysis: The Ravens had the league's 32nd-ranked passing attack and need to upgrade. Golladay would be a huge boost for Lamar Jackson. Golladay averaged 45.8 receptions and 5.3 touchdowns over four years with the Lions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Next Team if not Steelers)

1. Raiders 9/4

2. Jets 5/2

3. Cardinals 6/1

4. Colts 6/1

5. Bears 8/1

6. Ravens 8/1

7. Chargers 9/1

8. Dolphins 9/1

9. WFT 9/1

10. Giants 12/1

Analysis: Baltimore has a familiarity with Smith-Schuster, who has 308 career receptions with 3,726 yards with 26 touchdowns over four seasons.

Richard Sherman (Next Team if not 49ers)

1. Browns 5/2

2. Colts 11/4

3. Cowboys 5/1

4. Ravens 5/1

5. Bucs 11/2

6. Patriots 11/2

7. Raiders 11/2

8. Jets 6/1

Analysis: The Ravens have other areas of need before splurging on a player like Sherman, who will find more aggressive suitors elsewhere.