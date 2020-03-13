RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Free-Agency Primer

Todd Karpovich

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason.

The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker.

General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.

Here's a look at the Ravens offseason:

2019 RECORD 

14-2, AFC North champions; lost to the Tennessee Titans, 28-12, in the divisional round of playoffs. 

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS 

Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Josh Bynes, Patrick Onwuasor, Pernell McPhee and Jihad Ward

Defensive Line: Justin Ellis. Michael Pierce and Domata Peko

Secondary: Jimmy Smith, Anthony Levine Sr. and Brynden Trawick

Offensive Line: Hroniss Grasu

Receivers: Chris Moore, Seth Roberts and De’Anthony Thomas (also kick returner)

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Center: Matt Skura

SALARY CAP

The Ravens now have $37.7 million to spend, according to overthecap.com. The team added $7 million with the retirement of Marshal Yanda. Baltimore can gain an additonal $6 million by releasing cornerback Brandon Carr. 

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at his season-ending press conference there isn’t much of a secret where the Ravens need to improve this offseason.

The top priorities are: 

Pass-Rusher: Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale likes to blitz more than any other team, but the Ravens had trouble bringing down opposing quarterbacks and were ranked 21st in the league with 27 sacks. Prior to last season, Baltimore decided not to retail its two top pass rushers, Terrell Suggs (Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs) and Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers), both of whom left for bigger contracts. If Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2019, leaves via free agency, the Ravens will need to fill that void in the free-agent market and possibly the draft. Judon will likely get the franchise tag. 

Wide Receiver: The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Opposing teams will be focused on shutting down the Ravens’ record-setting running attack in 2020. So, quarterback Lamar Jackson could be forced to attempt more passes downfield. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top wide receiver with 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns despite being hampered by a foot injury. Willie Snead was third on the team with 31 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns and was a solid blocker for the running attack. In October, Snead signed a one-year extension worth $6 million through 2020. The Ravens could look to add another sure-handed veteran via free agency or add a playmaker through the draft, which is deep with talented wide receivers.

Offensive Line: The recent retirement of right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda leaves a huge hole on the offensive line. Unfortunately for the Ravens, almost every team is looking for help. Baltimore had three offensive linemen — Yanda, Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. — make the 2020 Pro Bowl. Center Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and is a restricted free agent. So, the Ravens will look to add depth this offseason. 

FIVE FREE AGENT TARGETS 

1. New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy 

Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons. He's also a versatile player that would fit perfectly into Don Martindale's defensive schemes. He also has the type of attitude and work ethic that fits into the Ravens' culture. However, Van Noy will have no shortage of suitors, which could drive up his price.

2. Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney, 27, would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, would provide Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale with the type of game-wrecker that would keep opposing coaches awake at night. Clowney finished with 31 tackles, three sacks with four forced fumbles and one interception over 13 games in Seattle. He was also the highest-rated defensive Seahawks player, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Clowney is looking for a contract that pays him at least $20 million annually, which could be too pricey for Baltimore. 

3. Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this year's free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens. Ngakoue will have a high price tag. He reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL at $22 million per season. 

4. San Francisco wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders quickly emerged as the 49ers top playmaker when he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos. He caught 36 passes for 502 and three touchdowns over 10 games with San Francisco and played a key role in the team's run to the Super Bowl. Sanders is also solid blocker and he should be able to quickly pick up the nuances of the Ravens' offense. In addition, Sanders spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he has some familiarity with the AFC North. Sanders will turn age 33 on March 17, so his age could scare off some teams.

5. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler has set himself up for a big-time payday, He had 56 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Rams behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 12.5. Fowler is strong and fast, which makes him a perfect fit for the aggressive approach by Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Fowler will be age 26 when the 2020 regular season begins, so his best football is still in front of him. Overall, the Ravens have a young roster. Fowler could be expensive, potentially seeking a four-year, $68 million deal. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Free-Agent Deadline Looming: Who Stays, Who Goes for the Ravens?

The official free agency tampering period in the NFL is set to begin Monday, March 16 and goes through March 18. Teams are allowed to begin signing players on March 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. Baltimore already re-signed safety Chuck Clark, right tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards. The Ravens have 15 unrestricted free agents. Here's a look at who will be part of the 2020 roster. Baltimore currently has $30.7 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Todd Karpovich

by

410Bucktown

Could There Be A Kelechi Osemele Reunion in Baltimore?

The Ravens will need to find a way to replace offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire after 13 seasons. While it might be nearly impossible to fill the void left by the eight-time Pro Bowler, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will explore various avenues either in free agency or the draft. One intriguing could be former Ravens guard Kelechi Osemele, as was the team's second-round pick in 2012 NFL Draft. Osemele was a solid player for Baltimore and put himself in position for a huge payday with the Raiders as a free agent in 2016.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

With Nation's Sports In Turmoil, NFL Is Forging Ahead As Planned ... For Now

The NFL plans to begin its league year as planned on March 18 with the draft to follow next month in Las Vegas.At least that's the goal for now."Our plans remain in place," the NFL said in a statement. While the most of the nation's professional sports leagues and college basketball tournaments have been postponed or cancelled, the NFL is hopeful the coronavirus, which has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, will eventually be under control.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Maven Publishers Weigh In

Six wide receivers were drafted in the first round of our latest 2020 mock draft! See what each team's local expert has to say about their potential draft pick.

Todd Karpovich

Yanda Pays Homage to His Native Iowa

Marshal Yanda is proud of his Iowa roots. It's also where he learned a slogan that would define his NFL career: "Embrace the Grind."The Ravens offensive lineman decided to retire after 13 season and took time to reflect on his past in the Hawkeye state during a ceremony at the team's practice facility."We grew up on a dairy farm in Iowa where hard work was just a way of life," said Yanda, who hails from Cedar Rapids. "I learned by following my parents’ example of putting the work first before anything else. This is just one of the many values I learned from my parents, and I carry them with me to this day.

Todd Karpovich

Current, Former Players Honor Marshal Yanda

A 13-year veteran, Yanda played in 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, tying Jonathan Ogden for the most by an offensive lineman in team history. They also rank fifth most among all Ravens.)Over his career, Yanda saw action in 191 total games, which are the most ever by a Ravens’ offensive lineman. Considered one of the greatest to ever wear a Baltimore uniform, Yanda is an eight-time Pro Bowler, which rank as the fourth most selections in franchise history.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Melvin Ingram Would Be Viable Trade Candidate For Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end is in the last year of his deal and is only making $14 million, which is economically viable for Baltimore. Ingram had 48 tackles and seven sacks over 13 games last season. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2015 and 2017. In addition to being an effective pass rusher, Ingram is also solid in pass coverage, which is also an area of need among the Ravens' linebackers. Ingram will turn 31 in April, which could also prompt the Chargers to move him if they want to move toward a younger roster.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Release Statement on Coronavirus

“We are following the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Ravens said in a statement. "We have also been in regular communication with the NFL, which continues to closely monitor Coronavirus developments.”

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Yanda Expected to Retire in Next 24 Hours

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda will officially announce his retirement within the next 24 hours, a source confirmed to Ravens Country, an SI team channel. Multiple reports erupted earlier this week that Yanda decided against returning for a 14th season in Baltimore. The Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap space when Yanda steps away from the game.His absence leaves a big hole in the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Have Opportunity to Add Depth with Two Compensatory Picks

The Ravens received a boost by obtaining a pair of compensatory picks in the third and fourth rounds of the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. That means Baltimore now has nine overall selections to help fill several areas of need on the current roster, namely at inside linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line. The extra picks also will give general manager Eric DeCosta the flexibility to move up or down the draft to grab a player rated highly on his draft board.

Todd Karpovich