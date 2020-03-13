Ravens Free-Agency Primer

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason.

The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker.

General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.

Here's a look at the Ravens offseason:

2019 RECORD

14-2, AFC North champions; lost to the Tennessee Titans, 28-12, in the divisional round of playoffs.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS



Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Josh Bynes, Patrick Onwuasor, Pernell McPhee and Jihad Ward

Defensive Line: Justin Ellis. Michael Pierce and Domata Peko

Secondary: Jimmy Smith, Anthony Levine Sr. and Brynden Trawick

Offensive Line: Hroniss Grasu

Receivers: Chris Moore, Seth Roberts and De’Anthony Thomas (also kick returner)

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Center: Matt Skura

SALARY CAP

The Ravens now have $37.7 million to spend, according to overthecap.com. The team added $7 million with the retirement of Marshal Yanda. Baltimore can gain an additonal $6 million by releasing cornerback Brandon Carr.

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN



Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at his season-ending press conference there isn’t much of a secret where the Ravens need to improve this offseason.

The top priorities are:

Pass-Rusher: Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale likes to blitz more than any other team, but the Ravens had trouble bringing down opposing quarterbacks and were ranked 21st in the league with 27 sacks. Prior to last season, Baltimore decided not to retail its two top pass rushers, Terrell Suggs (Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs) and Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers), both of whom left for bigger contracts. If Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2019, leaves via free agency, the Ravens will need to fill that void in the free-agent market and possibly the draft. Judon will likely get the franchise tag.

Wide Receiver: The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Opposing teams will be focused on shutting down the Ravens’ record-setting running attack in 2020. So, quarterback Lamar Jackson could be forced to attempt more passes downfield. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top wide receiver with 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns despite being hampered by a foot injury. Willie Snead was third on the team with 31 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns and was a solid blocker for the running attack. In October, Snead signed a one-year extension worth $6 million through 2020. The Ravens could look to add another sure-handed veteran via free agency or add a playmaker through the draft, which is deep with talented wide receivers.

Offensive Line: The recent retirement of right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda leaves a huge hole on the offensive line. Unfortunately for the Ravens, almost every team is looking for help. Baltimore had three offensive linemen — Yanda, Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. — make the 2020 Pro Bowl. Center Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and is a restricted free agent. So, the Ravens will look to add depth this offseason.

FIVE FREE AGENT TARGETS

1. New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons. He's also a versatile player that would fit perfectly into Don Martindale's defensive schemes. He also has the type of attitude and work ethic that fits into the Ravens' culture. However, Van Noy will have no shortage of suitors, which could drive up his price.

2. Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney, 27, would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, would provide Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale with the type of game-wrecker that would keep opposing coaches awake at night. Clowney finished with 31 tackles, three sacks with four forced fumbles and one interception over 13 games in Seattle. He was also the highest-rated defensive Seahawks player, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Clowney is looking for a contract that pays him at least $20 million annually, which could be too pricey for Baltimore.

3. Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this year's free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens. Ngakoue will have a high price tag. He reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL at $22 million per season.

4. San Francisco wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders quickly emerged as the 49ers top playmaker when he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos. He caught 36 passes for 502 and three touchdowns over 10 games with San Francisco and played a key role in the team's run to the Super Bowl. Sanders is also solid blocker and he should be able to quickly pick up the nuances of the Ravens' offense. In addition, Sanders spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he has some familiarity with the AFC North. Sanders will turn age 33 on March 17, so his age could scare off some teams.

5. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler has set himself up for a big-time payday, He had 56 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Rams behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 12.5. Fowler is strong and fast, which makes him a perfect fit for the aggressive approach by Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Fowler will be age 26 when the 2020 regular season begins, so his best football is still in front of him. Overall, the Ravens have a young roster. Fowler could be expensive, potentially seeking a four-year, $68 million deal.