RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will Be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Todd Karpovich

Last offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged certain wide receivers might not have been all that excited about joining an offense that mainly focused on the run. 

However, he said players would be mistaken to undermine the ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball downfield. 

Fast forward one year and Baltimore could be a key destination for veteran wideouts that want to make an impact with a record-setting attack.

"And if you remember, last year I kind of said it in a way like, ‘They’re going to find out.’ And yes, I absolutely believe that players are going to be very excited to be here and to be a part of this offense,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. 

Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 64 receptions and 852 yards with 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl in just his second year. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown, however, was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Willie Snead IV was third on the team with 31 catches for 339 yards and was also a key blocker for the running game.

Baltimore is looking to change the look of its offense again this offseason. The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

As teams adapt to the run-oriented offense, Jackson will have to make more plays with his arm. That could mean bringing in some more talented receivers that can extend plays/

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, is among the best in the league. "The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.” Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Durability Key to Success

Ravens coach John Harbaugh remarked several times during the past season about the health of his players.With the exception of season-ending injuries to safety Tony Jefferson and center Matt Skura, Baltimore was among the healthiest teams in the league. Harbaugh is hoping that fortune carries over to next season.

Todd Karpovich

Video: Mark Ingram Talks with Jim Rome About First Season in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson

Mark Ingram met every expectation in his fist season in Baltimore. The veteran running back Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. It was the third time in his career Ingram rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores. Ingram recently joined the Jim Rome Show to discuss his 2019 performance and relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ray Lewis Brings Together 'Legends of the Game' at Super Bowl in Miami

The Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame middle linebacker is in Miami for his upcoming first annual “Century Celebration,” event benefiting the Ray of Hope Foundation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Jan. 31 to celebrate the legends of the game to kickoff Super Bowl weekend.Lewis started this fundraising event to celebrate and bring together various NFL legends from the league’s Top 100 list and Hall of Fame fraternity, who changed the game of football such as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Ed Reed among others, who will be in attendance. All proceeds go to Lewis’s Ray of Hope foundation, which helps families dealing with hardship.

Patrick Ragazzo

Ravens 2019 Draft Class Gets Solid Reviews

The Ravens 2019 draft class played a key role in this season's success.Baltimore's finished No. 14 among this league's most productive rookies this season, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. Receiver Marquise Brown was the class of the Ravens rookies. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon. The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him. There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Quarterback

Lamar Jackson started 15 of the Ravens 16 regular season games in 2019 and was named the league's Most Valuable Player by several media outlets. He will remain the starter next season. Robert Griffin III was a capable backup and won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Trace McSorley has potential and could battle for the main back-up role.

Todd Karpovich

Top Five Plays of Ravens 2019 Season

The Ravens had some exciting plays during the 2019 season behind record-setting quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson. Here are the top five moments with video.

Todd Karpovich