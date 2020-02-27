Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

One of the main priorities for the Ravens this offseason is to boost the pass rush.

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could command a big payday on the open market.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft.

One player that could interest the Ravens is Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Pros: Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this year's free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Cons: Ngakoue will have a high price tag. He reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL at $22 million per season. That's likely way out of the Ravens' comfort zone. It will cost the team just over $16 million to place the franchise tag on Judon. Would the Ravens be willing to break the bank for Ngakoue? It's hard to say, but his presence would boost their Super Bowl aspirations.

Verdict: Ngakoue is likely out of the Ravens' reach because of his price tag. However, DeCosta will be closely watching to see if Jacksonville releases fellow defensive end Calais Campbell. who might have a more manageable price tag and is also an impact player. Campbell is set to make $17.5 in 2020 and could be a salary-cap casualty. The Jaguars could use that money to extend or place the franchise tag on Ngakoue.