Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Todd Karpovich

One of the main priorities for the Ravens this offseason is to boost the pass rush. 

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could command a big payday on the open market.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft.

One player that could interest the Ravens is Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is an unrestricted free agent.  

Pros: Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this year's free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Cons: Ngakoue will have a high price tag. He reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL at $22 million per season. That's likely way out of the Ravens' comfort zone. It will cost the team just over $16 million to place the franchise tag on Judon. Would the Ravens be willing to break the bank for Ngakoue? It's hard to say, but his presence would boost their Super Bowl aspirations.

Verdict: Ngakoue is likely out of the Ravens' reach because of his price tag. However, DeCosta will be closely watching to see if Jacksonville releases fellow defensive end Calais Campbell. who might have a more manageable price tag and is also an impact player. Campbell is set to make $17.5 in 2020 and could be a salary-cap casualty. The Jaguars could use that money to extend or place the franchise tag on Ngakoue.

 

 

Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.The new proposed agreement includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, up from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the move to 17 games. Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. He is supporting a plan to help the players in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Could Test Free-Agent Market for First Time

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has never tested the open market.He planned to keep it that way despite being eligible for free agency this offseason. Smith has stated his preference to re-sign with the Ravens, the team that selected him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. However, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed at the 2020 NFL Combine that Smith had a change of mind and might want to explore other opportunities when free agency officially opens next month.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Updates Ravens Coaching Titles

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced several title changes on his 2020 coaching staff. All of the coaches were previously with the team.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Marquise Brown Had Screw Removed from Foot, Should Be Ready for Training Camp

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown recently had a screw surgically removed from his foot and will be ready for training camp, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means he could also be at full speed since being selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown had previously undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Extending Key Playmakers Stanley and Humphrey

While the Ravens look to add playmakers in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta is also focused on retaining the team's key performers. At the top of that list are cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurts wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact. However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Still Uncertain About Marshal Yanda's Future with Ravens

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta exchanged pleasantries with Marshal Yanda at this year's Pro Bowl. However, they danced around the elephant in the room. Yanda is considering retirement after 13 NFL seasons even though he is still playing at a high level. He recently made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine years. "I had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We didn't talk about the future. I'm sure we'll have those discussions at some point, probably in the next month or so."

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays. There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. That performance didn't scare the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provides some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Todd Karpovich