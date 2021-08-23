Ravens Gain More Confidence In Tyler Huntley As Main Backup QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyler Huntley threw an interception on the Ravens' first possession against the Carolina Panthers in the second preseason game.

From there, though, he slowly got into a rhythm and led the team to a 20-3 victory.

Overall, Huntley's numbers weren't overly impressive, going 24 of 34 with 187 yards (71.6 rating). He also ran for 23 yards on seven carries.

However, it was enough to earn praise from coach John Harbaugh and reinforce Huntley's position as the main backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.

"Tyler played well," Harbaugh said.

Huntley, an undrafted player from Utah, entered training camp in a battle with Trace McSorley for the No. 2 job. McSorley played unevenly before being sidelined with a back injury.

This has opened the door for Huntley to run the offense.

Huntley provided the lone highlight against the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game. He ran for a game-winning, 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter for Baltimore's sole touchdown in the 17-14 win.

Huntley was 12 of 16 for 79 yards (85.2 rating). He also ran 43 yards on seven carries.

"Tyler came in and played excellent," Harbaugh said. "He just played excellent. He made plays with his arm, with his feet and with his head. I thought he did an excellent job. He took a big step in that direction to be the backup quarterback."

Last season, Huntley took over the main backup job when McSorley injured his knee. He flashed in his limited opportunities and played the entire fourth quarter in the divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when Jackson went down with a concussion.

Huntley completed three of his five pass attempts for 15 yards and ran for another 23 yards on 10 carries.

He's becoming more comfortable in the offense with the added reps.

It also helps that his playing style is similar to Jackson in that he can scramble out of the pocket and throw the ball on the run.

“We’re just two, young athletes that are trying to win games; that’s what makes us – I guess – look alike," Huntley said. "Because Lamar [Jackson], he wants to win every time he steps on the field, and I’m right behind him. I want to follow those footsteps, and whatever it takes for us to win, that’s what we’re going to do.”