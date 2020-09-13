Ravens 'Game Balls' after 38-6 victory over the Browns

BALTIMORE — The Ravens outclassed the Cleveland Browns 38-6 in the regular-season opener.

It was a dream start after a tumultuous offseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the "Game Balls" for the dominant victory

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

The reigning NFL MVP completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Jackson’s 99-yard scoring drive was the longest in Ravens’ history at home. Jackson showed poise throughout the game and has clearly taken the next step in year three of his pro career.

Middle Linebacker Patrick Queen

The rookie first-round pick from LSU made a great first impression. Queen started at middle linebacker and played effectively, registering his first career sack in the second quarter. He also forced a fumble late in the third quarter that set up Dobbins' second touchdown run. Queen finished with a team-high eight tackles.

Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown

Brown is expected to be one of the NFL's breakout players this season. He routinely ran behind the Browns' secondary, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards. Brown is fully healthy after dealing with a for injury last year and he's clearly stronger and quicker.

Defensive End Calais Campbell

Campbell was the Ravens' biggest offseason acquisition. He did not waste any time making a sold impression with his teammates, Campbell knocked down two passes on Cleveland’s opening drive. The second deflection was caught out of the air by cornerback Marlon Humphrey that gave the Ravens the ball on Cleveland’s 49-yard line.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins

The rookie second-round pick from Ohio State had a solid training camp and has a nose for the end zone. He finished with a pair of touchdowns. Dobbins has shown the potential to play a key role in the offense this season.