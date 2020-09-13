SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens 'Game Balls' after 38-6 victory over the Browns

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens outclassed the Cleveland Browns 38-6 in the regular-season opener.

It was a dream start after a tumultuous offseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the "Game Balls" for the dominant victory

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

The reigning NFL MVP completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Jackson’s 99-yard scoring drive was the longest in Ravens’ history at home. Jackson showed poise throughout the game and has clearly taken the next step in year three of his pro career.

Middle Linebacker Patrick Queen

The rookie first-round pick from LSU made a great first impression. Queen started at middle linebacker and played effectively, registering his first career sack in the second quarter. He also forced a fumble late in the third quarter that set up Dobbins' second touchdown run. Queen finished with a team-high eight tackles. 

Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown

Brown is expected to be one of the NFL's breakout players this season. He routinely ran behind the Browns' secondary, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards. Brown is fully healthy after dealing with a for injury last year and he's clearly stronger and quicker.

Defensive End Calais Campbell

Campbell was the Ravens' biggest offseason acquisition. He did not waste any time making a sold impression with his teammates, Campbell knocked down two passes on Cleveland’s opening drive. The second deflection was caught out of the air by cornerback Marlon Humphrey that gave the Ravens the ball on Cleveland’s 49-yard line. 

Running Back J.K. Dobbins

The rookie second-round pick from Ohio State had a solid training camp and has a nose for the end zone. He finished with a pair of touchdowns. Dobbins has shown the potential to play a key role in the offense this season.  

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens show balance on offense to run away from Browns

It certainly wasn't the most dominant performance by the Ravens' running attack.However, it was more than enough to control the tempo against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens outwork, outclass Browns in regular-season opener

Lamar Jackson methodically picked apart Cleveland’s secondary for much of the afternoon, leading the Baltimore to a 38-6 victory in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns: Week 1 Halftime Report

The Ravens managed to overcome a couple of mistakes to stay in control of the first half, opening a 24-6 lead over the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Pregame Notes: Ravens Jimmy Smith, Browns JC Tretter cleared to play

Ravens Jimmy Smith was able to play after being added to the injury list with back spasms. Browns starting center JC Tretter (knee) was also cleared to play.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns Game Day: How they match up

The Ravens and Browns renew their AFC North rivalry in the 2020 regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Injuries 'open door' for younger players on Ravens special teams

The Ravens could rely on some of their rookies to make an impact on special teams in light of the recent injuries to Chris Moore and Justice Hill.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti meets with players to discuss social issues

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti met with several players to discuss the organizations' commitment to social justice issues and plans moving forward to support various initiatives for the cause.

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh won't be sporting the face shield like Andy Reid

Even though John Harbaugh is close friends with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, he is not taking any fashion tips from him.

Todd_Karpovich

Three Ravens, four Browns ruled out of Week 1 matchup

The Ravens and Browns have ruled out several players for their Week 1 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Notebook: Searching for that green dot; Phillips back at practice

The green dot is a badge of honor for a Ravens player because he gets to relay play calls from defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Todd_Karpovich