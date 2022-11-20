Game Balls for Ravens for Week 11 Game Against Panthers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens outlasted the Carolina Panthers 13-3 in Week 11.

Here are the Game Balls

1. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen — Queen had another dominant performance with a game-high 12 tackles, including one for a loss in the second quarter. Queen also had a sack and now has 4.5 on the season. He has been a force for much of the season.

2. Safety Kyle Hamilton — The rookie kept himself in a position to make plays throughout the game. He finished with four tackles before leaving early in the third quarter with a knee injury. If Hamiton is out for an extended period of time, it will hamper the Ravens' secondary. His status is uncertain.

3. Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson — On a day when there were few highlights by the offense, Robinson was the lone spark. He caught nine passes on nine targets for 128 yards. It was Robinson's second career game with 100 or more yards receiving.

4. Cornerback Marcus Peters — The veteran forced a key turnover late in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown. Peters was also solid in coverage and finished with five tackles. After sitting out all of last season with a knee injury, Peters has played progressively better each game

5. Running Back Kenyan Drake — The Ravens held Gus Edwards out of the game with a hamstring injury. Baltimore also did not commit to running the ball early in the game. However, Drake got more opportunities in the second half and made some vital plays. He finished with 46 yards rushing on 10 carries and barely missed scoring his third touchdown in the past two games.

6. Cornerback Marlon Humprhey — Humprhey could be having his best season. He had a fumble recovery and interception against Carolina.