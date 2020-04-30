Geno Stone Brings Football Savvy to Baltimore Ravens

Geno Stone initially caught the attention of the Baltimore Ravens because of his football I.Q.

The more Baltimore's scouts watched the film, the more they were sold on Stone's ability to fit perfectly into their defense as a safety.

The Ravens front office and scouts were elated when Stone fell to them with the 219th pick from Iowa. They're confident that Stone has the talent to make a significant impact in their secondary.

Some pundits called Stone the "biggest steal in the draft."

“I think it's just when you watch the film, you watch him back there, and they use him as like the field safety," Baltimore Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "So, he's rolled down in underneath coverage, and they also played him on the hash. And you just watch how he processes things.

"He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly. So, what you do is you watch the guy process what he's seeing as the play is going on."

Last season, Stone started all 13 games at strong safety for the Hawkeyes and finished with 70 tackles, including 46 solo stops and 24 assists. He also had three tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, three forces fumbles, two quarterback pressures, one interception, and one recovered fumble.

Stone was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and second-team All-Big Ten by The Associated Press.

The Ravens already have a talented group of safeties with Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark as the starters with DeShon Elliott and veteran Anthony Levine Sr. as the key reserves. Stone will have an opportunity to work his way into that rotation and he can also play a key role on specials teams, which is a valued skill by coach John Harbaugh.

"When you watch Geno, you see a guy that really does have a good feel for what's happening in front of him and is able to pick up keys and react quickly to take things away," Hortiz said. "So, it's really, for scouts, years of experience and watching it over and over. You see enough guys, you see a guy that sees it quick, and he's one of them.”