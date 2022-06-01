Skip to main content

Ravens Get Stellar Offseason Grades, Now Need to Show Progress on Field

Baltimore upgraded roster for 2022.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There's little doubt the Ravens had a stellar offseason.

They signed free agent safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

The Ravens added 11 draft picks to the roster, including a pair of first-round selections — safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum. 

Now, the team just needs to stay healthy to bounce back from last year's 8-9 finish.

Here's a breakdown of the offseason by Pro Football Focus:

Offseason Grade: A

Free Agency Grade: Average

Draft Grade: A+

Sam Monson's analysis:

Baltimore’s free agency period was quiet enough, with solid additions in the form of defensive tackle Michael Pierce, safety Marcus Williams and offensive lineman Morgan Moses, but the big moves the team made were in the draft.

Marquise Brown had grown dissatisfied with life in Baltimore and wanted out, so the Ravens were able to trade him to Arizona for a first-round draft pick. Brown eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time last season and has averaged just 1.75 yards per route run for his NFL career. He has been a big-play threat for the team but hasn’t been the kind of true difference-maker the Ravens expected when they drafted him. To get an equivalent pick back for him after three years of his career is great business.     

In the draft, the Ravens took outstanding players. Tyler Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has seen enter the draft since 2014, and he could immediately become one of the best three centers in the game. Kyle Hamilton was being talked about as a player good enough to go No. 2 or No. 3 overall before some pedestrian 40 times killed his draft stock, but he has the kind of elite tape that overcomes the relative value of the safety position.

David Ojabo was a first-round talent before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day, and he represents a smart gamble by the Ravens in the second round. Additionally, Travis Jones is a phenomenal fit inside Baltimore’s defensive scheme. The Ravens had arguably the best draft this year.

