    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Getting Closer to Decision on Injured Ronnie Stanley

    Left tackle has been out since opener.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not played since the regular-season opener against the Raiders after re-aggravating an ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.

    The team is edging closer to some clarity with his situation. 

    “I think we’re nearing one, but I don’t have anything to announce at this time,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 

    Stanley has been dealing with an ankle issue after playing every snap in a 33-27 loss to the Raiders.

    Last season, Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was some uncertainty whether he would be ready for the regular season, but Stanley was able to get back on the field late in training camp.

    Stanley has not undergone another surgery for the ankle, but he's also not been able to get back in the lineup with rehab.

    As a result, there is speculation Stanley could be shut down for the season. 

    In October 2020, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

    Staley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

    USATSI_16765177
    News

    Ravens Getting Closer to Decision on Injured Ronnie Stanley

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_16976841
    News

    Mark Andrews Highest-Rated Ravens Player in Week 6, Patrick Ricard No. 2

    27 minutes ago
    download
    News

    Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Looks Solid in Debut

    16 hours ago
    AP_19279756791423-1024x683
    News

    Ravens Look Smart by Re-Signing Josh Bynes

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16976779
    News

    Ravens Stake Claim As Best Team In AFC

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16976687
    News

    Ravens Report Card Vs. Chargers

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16976709
    News

    Ravens-Chargers: Postgame Notes

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16975516
    News

    Lamar Jackson Bests Justin Herbert in Battle of Top, Young Quarterbacks

    Oct 17, 2021