Ravens Getting Closer to Decision on Injured Ronnie Stanley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not played since the regular-season opener against the Raiders after re-aggravating an ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.

The team is edging closer to some clarity with his situation.

“I think we’re nearing one, but I don’t have anything to announce at this time,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Stanley has been dealing with an ankle issue after playing every snap in a 33-27 loss to the Raiders.

Last season, Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was some uncertainty whether he would be ready for the regular season, but Stanley was able to get back on the field late in training camp.

Stanley has not undergone another surgery for the ankle, but he's also not been able to get back in the lineup with rehab.

As a result, there is speculation Stanley could be shut down for the season.

In October 2020, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Staley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.