Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game.

DNP= did not practice; NIR = non-injury related

Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman — Foot — DNP

DE Calais Campbell — NIR – rest — DNP

G Ben Cleveland — Foot — DNP

RB Justice Hill — Hamstring — DNP

OLB Justin Houston — Groin – DNP

CB Marcus Peters — NIR – rest — DNP

T Ronnie Stanley — NIR – rest/ankle — DNP

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley — Shoulder — Limited

DB Cor’Dale Flott — Calf — DNP

P Jamie Gillan — NIR – rest DNP

WR Kenny Golladay — Knee — DNP

DB Darnay Holmes — Quad — Limited

DB Adoree Jackson — Knee/neck — Limited

DB Tony Jefferson — Foot ± DNP

FB Chris Myarick — Ankle — Limited

DE Azeez Ojulari — Calf — Limited

DB Jason Pinnock — Ankle — DNP

WR Wan’Dale Robinson — Knee — Limited

QB Tyrod Taylor — Concussion — Limited

WR Kadarius Toney — Hamstring — DNP

DL Leonard Williams — Knee — Limited