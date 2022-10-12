Skip to main content

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens play the New York Giants in Week 6.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. 

DNP= did not practice; NIR = non-injury related

WR Rashod Bateman — Foot — DNP

DE Calais Campbell — NIR – rest — DNP

G Ben Cleveland — Foot — DNP

RB Justice Hill — Hamstring — DNP

OLB Justin Houston — Groin – DNP

CB Marcus Peters — NIR – rest — DNP

T Ronnie Stanley — NIR – rest/ankle — DNP

RB Saquon Barkley — Shoulder — Limited

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DB Cor’Dale Flott — Calf — DNP

P Jamie Gillan — NIR – rest DNP

WR Kenny Golladay — Knee — DNP

DB Darnay Holmes — Quad — Limited

DB Adoree Jackson — Knee/neck — Limited

DB Tony Jefferson — Foot ± DNP

FB Chris Myarick — Ankle  — Limited

DE Azeez Ojulari — Calf — Limited

DB Jason Pinnock — Ankle — DNP

WR Wan’Dale Robinson — Knee — Limited

QB Tyrod Taylor — Concussion — Limited

WR Kadarius Toney — Hamstring — DNP

DL Leonard Williams — Knee — Limited

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
New York Giants
New York Giants

IMG_5385
News

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17443270
News

Could Ravens Make A Play for OBJ?

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19208570
News

Ronnie Stanley Has Triumphant Return to Ravens Lineup

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_15364871
News

Week 6: Ravens Vs. Giants Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
2dbe870d-6dad-493b-815e-4d09791cfa9b-010320BengalsRavens_06
News

Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19209212
News

Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19209890
News

Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19210127
News

Marcus Peters Earning 'Ravens Purple Heart Award' for Week 5 Performance

By Todd Karpovich