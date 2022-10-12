Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game.
DNP= did not practice; NIR = non-injury related
WR Rashod Bateman — Foot — DNP
DE Calais Campbell — NIR – rest — DNP
G Ben Cleveland — Foot — DNP
RB Justice Hill — Hamstring — DNP
OLB Justin Houston — Groin – DNP
CB Marcus Peters — NIR – rest — DNP
T Ronnie Stanley — NIR – rest/ankle — DNP
RB Saquon Barkley — Shoulder — Limited
DB Cor’Dale Flott — Calf — DNP
P Jamie Gillan — NIR – rest DNP
WR Kenny Golladay — Knee — DNP
DB Darnay Holmes — Quad — Limited
DB Adoree Jackson — Knee/neck — Limited
DB Tony Jefferson — Foot ± DNP
FB Chris Myarick — Ankle — Limited
DE Azeez Ojulari — Calf — Limited
DB Jason Pinnock — Ankle — DNP
WR Wan’Dale Robinson — Knee — Limited
QB Tyrod Taylor — Concussion — Limited
WR Kadarius Toney — Hamstring — DNP
DL Leonard Williams — Knee — Limited