Ravens Back Into Postseason Field With 27-13 Victory Over the Giants

Baltimore gets help with Colts loss.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens players and coaches claimed they weren't going to watch the scoreboard during their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

"We got to do what we've got to do," linebacker Matt Judon said. "We can't let other teams and how they're playing affect us."

Nonetheless, the out-of-town scores are clearly visible from Baltimore's sideline, and as the afternoon unfolded, the Ravens playoff hopes became brighter.

Baltimore took care of its own business with a 27-13 victory over New York, extending its win streak to four games.

The Ravens needed some help from other teams and everything fell into place.

First, the Steelers managed a comeback 28-24 victory over the Colts, who were one of the teams keeping Baltimore on the outside of the playoffs.

Then, the Browns lost 23-16 to the Jets, which propelled the Ravens into the sixth spot in the postseason. Cleveland fell into the seventh and final position.

Baltimore has dominated opponents over the past four weeks, averaging 37 points and over more than 400 yards per game. The Ravens are a team most opponents want to avoid in the postseason.

Baltimore managed 249 yards on the ground against a Giants defense that entered the game ranked sixth in the league against the run.

Running back J.K. Dobbins had a 2-yard score in the opening quarter, setting the franchise's rookie record with seven rushing touchdowns surpassing Jamal Lewis in 2000.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 80 yards on 13 carries.

An 8-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Dez Bryant provided a 27-6 lead with 14:55 left in the game. It was the second straight week Bryant scored a touchdown.

Baltimore running back Gus Edwards led the team with 85 yards on 15 carries.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was cleared to play after missing the previous game against the Browns with hamstring and ankle injuries. He went 24 of 41 for 252 yards with a touchdown. Early in the fourth quarter, Jones was sacked on three consecutive plays.

The Ravens set the tone by marching 82 yards on the game's first possession. Jackson finished the scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown in the corner of the end zone

Baltimore extended the lead to 14-0 on its next possession on a 2-yard run by J.K. Dobbins.

A pair of field goals by Justin Tucker boosted the lead to 20-0 at the half.

The Ravens finished with six sacks.

What It Means

Giants: If Washington beats the Panthers in the late afternoon game, New York is eliminated from playoff contention.

Ravens: Need to win their final game to make the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

Up Next

Giants: Host NFC East rival Dallas on Sunday.

Ravens: Another must-win situation awaits Sunday in Cincinnati.