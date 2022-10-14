Ravens-Giants Week 6 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the clear-cut favorites against the New York Giants in Week 6.

Here are the betting trends, courtesy of FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (-230) | NYG: (-190)

Spread: BAL: -5 (-110) | NYG: +5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"Baltimore's defense isn't great, so I expect New York to still put up a decent number of points." FanDuel Devon Platana wrote. Nevertheless, I predict that Jackson will exploit holes in a Giants defense surrendering the seventh-most rushing yards this season, leading to the Ravens getting the win in a high-scoring affair."

Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 30, Giants: 24

More Trends

Baltimore is 5-2 straight up in its last seven games against the Giants.

The Giants are 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games against the AFC North.

The total has hit the over in four of Baltimore's last seven games against the Giants.

The total has hit the under in seven of the Giants' last eight home games.

"The Ravens have been great on the road this season, outscoring their opponents 61-35 while going 2-0 away from M&T Bank Stadium," Plantana wrote. "With the Ravens also being 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against the Giants, I see their road success continuing as the 5-point spread favorites.

Best Bet: Ravens -5 (-110)