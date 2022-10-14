Skip to main content

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Betting Trends

Baltimore Ravens travel to the New York Giants in Week 6.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the clear-cut favorites against the New York Giants in Week 6.

Here are the betting trends, courtesy of FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (-230) | NYG: (-190)
Spread: BAL: -5 (-110) | NYG: +5 (-110)
Total: 44.5 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"Baltimore's defense isn't great, so I expect New York to still put up a decent number of points." FanDuel Devon Platana wrote. Nevertheless, I predict that Jackson will exploit holes in a Giants defense surrendering the seventh-most rushing yards this season, leading to the Ravens getting the win in a high-scoring affair."

Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 30, Giants: 24

  • Baltimore is 5-2 straight up in its last seven games against the Giants.
  • The Giants are 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games against the AFC North.
  • The total has hit the over in four of Baltimore's last seven games against the Giants.
  • The total has hit the under in seven of the Giants' last eight home games.

"The Ravens have been great on the road this season, outscoring their opponents 61-35 while going 2-0 away from M&T Bank Stadium," Plantana wrote. "With the Ravens also being 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against the Giants, I see their road success continuing as the 5-point spread favorites.

Best Bet: Ravens -5 (-110)

