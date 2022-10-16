Ravens-Giants Week 6 Pregame Notes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – After struggling to get turnovers last season, the Ravens have excelled at getting the ball this year.

The Ravens have forced a league-high 11 turnovers. However, safety Marcus Williams, who leads the team with three interceptions, is on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist.

Baltimore still has a pair of ball hawks in the secondary with cornerback Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Two linebackers — Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes — also have interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Giants are the only team in the league without an interception. However, they have six forced fumbles and a plus-one turnover ratio.

"They’re always punching balls out; shots on goal is what it’s called," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They do a great job with that; [they’re] very aggressive with it, and they’ve done a good job. Their offense has also done a good job of not turning the ball over, so that’s the plus-one.”

Out

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, guard Ben Cleveland, and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out. None of those players were available last week in the 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bateman has been sidelined for seven of the first 23 games of his career since being selected in the first round in 2021.

Running back Justice Hill also missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, but was back at practice and is listed as doubtful to play.

"He’s doing well," Harbaugh said. "He’s doing great, and [we’re] just going to see how he’s feeling. He felt pretty good a couple of days right after it, so that was always a good sign. The day or two after was encouraging, so it’s just been progressing since then.”

The Giants have ruled out defensive backs Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle), wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (foot).

Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful.

Road Warriors

The Ravens are seeking their third consecutive road win. It will also be their second game at MetLife Stadium after they opened the season with a 24-9 victory over the Jets. ... A victory would give the Giants (4-1) more wins than they had all of last season.