Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'Concerned' About Cornerback Depth

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta admitted the Ravens need help at cornerback at the annual so-called "Liars Luncheon."

“I think we’re definitely concerned," DeCosta said. "If you guys know us, we always want to have a strong secondary and have as many corners as possible. We’ve referred to those guys as racecars in the past. This year, we got decimated at that position across the board. We have outstanding players coming back, but again, until they come back, it’s question marks. So, we’re very excited."

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens cornerbacks on the current roster:

Marlon Humphrey Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the second game against the Steelers on Dec. 7. Prior to the injury, Humprhey was having a largely inconsistent season by his standards and managed just two turnovers (one interception, one forced fumble. The Ravens have a lot of money invested in Humprhey and he needs to have a bounce-back season. Marcus Peters Peters suffered a season-ending injury during training camp. He is in the final year of his contract and there was speculation Peters was going to be another salary-cap casualty. However, it appears the Ravens want to retain him because Peters is one of their top playmakers when healthy. Iman Marshall Marshall was a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 but has only appeared in three games because of injuries. His roster spot is tenuous and he'll need a solid training camp to make the team. Kevon Seymour Seymour was signed for depth and has made seven career starts, including two with the Ravens last season. He had career highs in tackles (23), tackles for a loss (3), and sacks (1) in 2021. Seymour has solid NFL experience and is a good player to have on the roster. Kevin Toliver Toliver is a journeyman that was signed to add depth to the secondary last season. He spent the season on the Ravens practice squad and his roster spot is uncertain for 2022. Robert Jackson Jackson appeared in five games for the Ravens last season and finished with three tackles (43 defensive snaps). The Ravens like his potential.

The Ravens expect the cornerbacks to be healthy next season.

"We feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance and Marcus is going to come back with a vengeance, but behind those two guys, the depth is thin," DeCosta said. "So, there are opportunities for us, again, in the first round, second round [and] third round."

The Ravens will look to the draft to add depth. This is a solid class for cornerbacks and there should be playmakers available in each round.

Here are the top prospects at cornerback:

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Trent McDuffie, Washington

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Kyler Gordon, Washington

Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

"Coach [Harbaugh] has been watching the corners as well, and we feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the Draft that could come in and contribute right away," DeCosta said. "We’re excited about that. I should also say that bringing in Marcus [Williams] this year should help those guys – Marcus Williams – in a lot of different ways. The skills that he has, what he can do for us in the passing game in the backend, along with Chuck [Clark] – we feel like we have a great set of safeties.

"Brandon Stephens was another guy last year who played for us some at safety and played for us some at corner, and we think he should make a jump this year and help us, as well.”