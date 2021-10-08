Ravens Going With Black & Purple for MNF Matchup Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are going with the black jerseys and purple pants for their Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

It's only the second time in their history they've gone with this combo.

The Ravens also wore the black jersey and purple pants on Dec. 30, 2018, against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale. In that game, linebacker C.J. Mosley had an interception late in the fourth quarter that sealed a 26-24 victory and clinched the AFC North championship.

The Ravens are looking for similar luck against Indianapolis, which whisked the Colts away from Baltimore in 1984.

Though Baltimore has won four of the past five games against Indianapolis, the Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-5. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 against Indy in the regular season and 1-1 in playoff contests. Baltimore has won two straight vs. the Colts, including a 24-10 victory at Indy in 2020.