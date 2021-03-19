Ravens Reportedly 'Reach Out' to Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have reportedly reached out to free-agent Kenny Golladay, who would be a significant boost to the team's beleaguered passing attack.

Baltimore has been mostly quiet and has not signed an unrestricted free agent thus far.

However, the news of a potential Golladay has energized the Ravens' fan base.

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

As a result, the Ravens could use a sure-handed wide receiver and Golladay, 27, would be a perfect fit. Golladay averaged 45.8 receptions and 5.3 touchdowns over four years with the Lions. He battled injuries last season, but he's been mostly durable throughout his career.

Golladay would be an expensive investment. He has a market value of $85 million over five years, or $17 million annually, according to Spotrac.

Golladay also has plenty of other suitors, including the New York Giants who are making a strong push to sign him.

After Golladay, the free-agent market for wide receivers has grown thin. As a result, Baltimore could look to add a playmaker in the draft to fill the void if it can't land a veteran.

The Ravens also are optimistic about the young group of wide receivers on the current roster. However, they need to be more explosive throwing the ball downfield and have more balance with the league-leading rushing attack.

"We’ve spent the last two and a half years or so building, probably, one of the most creative run games in the history of the National Football League, to be honest with you," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t want to overdramatize it, but it’d be pretty hard to argue against that. And probably the most successful. So, we’re certainly very happy about that, and now we want to bring that pass game along as well. It’s hard to do everything at once."