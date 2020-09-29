Ravens Vs. Chiefs: The Good, Bad and Ugly

BALTIMORE — The Chiefs ran past the Ravens 34-20 before a national Monday night audience.

Kansas City improved to 3-0, while the Ravens fell to 2-1 and dropped back to second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Good

Rookie Devin Duvernay returned a kick off 93 yards for the Ravens only touchdown of the first half. Duvernay, a third-round pick from Texas, has been a spark since he arrived in training camp. He also caught two passes for seven yards. On a night that did not have many bright spots, the Ravens have to be encouraged by Duvernay’s performance. They also might want to find a way to get the ball into his hands more often. Other than Duvernay, there was not much good about the Ravens’ performance.

The Bad

Baltimore’s defense had no answer for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was 31 of 41 for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers (135.5 rating). Each time the Ravens employed a blitz from the secondary, Mahomes made them pay. Baltimore also could not get off the field, allowing the Chiefs to go 10 of 13 on third down. In addition, the Ravens allowed 517 total yards. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale could not make the proper adjustments. The Chiefs had wide receivers running wide open all around the field.

The Ugly

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of his worst games as a pro. Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards (73.1 rating). Late in the first half, he was averaging 1.5 yards per pass. He was also sacked four times. and never found any type of rhythm. Tight end Mark Andrews did not help him out with a few key drops. Jackson did manage 83 yards on nine carries, but he also lost a fumble. It was the third consecutive year Jackson has lost to Mahomes in the regular season. He has been clearly outplayed in each of those games.