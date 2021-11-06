Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Ravens Midseason Grades for 2021 First-Round Picks

    Baltimore had two first-round picks
    OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens have a solid return on one of their 2021 first-round picks and the jury is still out on the other.

    CBS Sports graded every team's first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft at the midway point of the season. 

    Here's their take on the Ravens' selections:

    No. 27: WR Rashod Bateman

    Grade: Incomplete

    Analysis: "An injury kept Bateman on the shelf until Week 6, and the early returns have been encouraging, which is big news for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens passing offense. Before Baltimore's bye in Week 8, Bateman demonstrated his deceptive field-stretching skills with 80 yards on three grabs against the Bengals.  His "incomplete" grade could fluctuate quite a bit down the stretch of Bateman's rookie year, when he's bound to be a central part of what Baltimore tries to do through the air."

     No. 31: OLB Odafe Oweh 

    Grade: B

    Analysis: "Oweh got the ever-elusive sack early in his pro career -- after not registering one in his final season at Penn State -- so the monkey was off his back early. That was big. A hefty amount of his 24 pressures have been totally schemed for him, but that's the way of the pass rush in Baltimore under Wink Martindale. The massively explosive tendencies to Oweh's game have been apparent, but he's a tick stiff at times around the corner. Overall, the Ravens have to be pleased with Oweh's fit in their defense."

    Other Notes

    • The Bengals got the highest grade with an A+ for selecting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. 
    • The Cowboys (LB Micah Parsons). Chargers (OT Rashawn Slater), Vikings (OT Christian Darrisaw), and Browns  (CB Greg Newsome) each received an A- or higher.
    • The Jets (QB Zach Wilson), 49ers (QB Trey Lance), Raiders (OT Alex Leatherwood), Dolphins (Edge Jaelan Phillips), and Washington (LB Jamin Davis). received the lowest grades in the D-range.

    Ravens Midseason Grades for 2021 First-Round Picks

