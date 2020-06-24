Greg Roman: Time is of the essence for Ravens offense

Greg Roman is the architect of the Baltimore Ravens' record-setting offense.

The team broke the NFL's single-season rushing record and led the league with 33.2 points per game last season.

The Ravens might be hard-pressed to equal the success of the lack because of the lack of practice time with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Roman said the team will have to be prudent with its game-planning in this year's training camp as the players get re-acclimated to live-action.

"We kind of have our internal process every year," Roman said. "We get rid of this; we might add something. There are some things that we practiced last year that we didn’t actually run in games, so we really wanted to evaluate all that. I think we’ve definitely tweaked things. We haven’t had the luxury of the OTAs and whatnot, to really kind of test-run certain things, so we have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp to experiment.

"I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective. So, yes, definitely we’ve tweaked, we’ve added, updated, but how much we experiment in training camp, we’re really going to have to be selective with that.”

The offense will run through quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the unanimous MVP last season. He threw for 3,127 yards with an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Roman is confident Jackson will continue his development as one of the league's top playmakers.

'Lamar is still relatively a young player," Roman said. "This will be his second year as a full-time starter, and I think, really, all aspects of his game he was able to really look into, with a critical eye, and really discuss certain things. I think it’s been very valuable for him.

"So, I don’t know that it is just one thing. I think it’s been, really, everything. And he’s done a really good job of staying engaged and communicating really well. I think there [were] a lot of little things that he really became aware of as he was able to look at the body of work he’s put out so far."

The Ravens have all three running backs on the roster from last season and added J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the NF: draft. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are still in the mix and Baltimore has a strong group of wide receivers.

This means Roman will have the weapons

The key now is get everything to gel in a short amount of time.