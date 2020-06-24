RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Greg Roman: Time is of the essence for Ravens offense

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman is the architect of the Baltimore Ravens' record-setting offense.

The team broke the NFL's single-season rushing record and led the league with 33.2 points per game last season. 

The Ravens might be hard-pressed to equal the success of the lack because of the lack of practice time with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Roman said the team will have to be prudent with its game-planning in this year's training camp as the players get re-acclimated to live-action. 

"We kind of have our internal process every year," Roman said. "We get rid of this; we might add something. There are some things that we practiced last year that we didn’t actually run in games, so we really wanted to evaluate all that. I think we’ve definitely tweaked things. We haven’t had the luxury of the OTAs and whatnot, to really kind of test-run certain things, so we have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp to experiment. 

"I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective. So, yes, definitely we’ve tweaked, we’ve added, updated, but how much we experiment in training camp, we’re really going to have to be selective with that.”

The offense will run through quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the unanimous MVP last season. He threw for 3,127 yards with an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Roman is confident Jackson will continue his development as one of the league's top playmakers.

'Lamar is still relatively a young player," Roman said. "This will be his second year as a full-time starter, and I think, really, all aspects of his game he was able to really look into, with a critical eye, and really discuss certain things. I think it’s been very valuable for him. 

"So, I don’t know that it is just one thing. I think it’s been, really, everything. And he’s done a really good job of staying engaged and communicating really well. I think there [were] a lot of little things that he really became aware of as he was able to look at the body of work he’s put out so far."

The Ravens have all three running backs on the roster from last season and added J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the NF: draft. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are still in the mix and Baltimore has a strong group of wide receivers. 

This means Roman will have the weapons 

The key now is get everything to gel in a short amount of time. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calais Campbell 'best 5-technique player in NFL' for Ravens

Calais Campbell, "the best five-technique player in the NFL,' and Derek Wolfe are key additions for the Ravens' d-line, which has depth with young playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens reportedly had internal talks about Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens had internal discussions about potentially signing Antonio Brown, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh: Challenging time for undrafted free agents

John Harbaugh says it will be a challenging time for undrafted free agents to make the Baltimore Ravens because of the coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens should be at full strength for training camp

Matt Skura on the mend, John Harbaugh expects to at full strength for training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh confident NFL season will proceed as planned

John Harbaugh is confident training camp will start on time for Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at emotional Talladega

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag at the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway where drivers showed their support for Bubba Wallace.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith primed and ready for new role with Ravens

Jimmy Smith appears primed and ready for his new role with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens bracing for empty stadiums in the fall

The notion of playing games without fans is certainly on the minds of the Ravens players and coaches as the nation still struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Could 2020 Ravens be most-hyped in franchise history?

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented roster for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Queen, Harrison need to make quick adjustment for Ravens

Matthew Judon said Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison need to make a quick adjustment to the NFL and for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich