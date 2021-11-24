Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler to Help With Waukesha Victims

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler and his wife are helping with the funeral and medical expenses of the victims of the Waukesha parade crash that killed six and injured dozens more.

Zeitler was born in Waukesha and played at the University of Wisconsin.

“We feel the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation,” Zeitler wrote on Twitter.

Darrell Brooks, 39, faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted.