Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards Test Positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening days of training camp, coach John Harbaugh announced.

Jackson had tested negative for days until testing positive the day prior to training camp. Edwards tested positive earlier this week.

As a rule, unvaccinated Covid positive tests put a player out at least 10 days. Jackson declined to tell reporters earlier this offseason if he was vaccinated. It is also unclear if Edwards is vaccinated.

It's unclear how long both players will be out.

Jackson also tested positive for COVID-19 last year and missed the Ravens' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in late November. Jackson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list about two weeks later and returned for Baltimore's next game against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Jackson had lingering effects from the illness.

“I had little flu-like symptoms," Jackson said. "I still can’t really taste or smell, but I’m good now. That’s an effect [of COVID-19] that comes. I guess my sense of taste and smell are going to come back sooner than later, but I’m good now. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, though. It’s not good to have.”

Edwards reached a two-year, $10 million extension in June. Last season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns.

For the second-straight year, Baltimore had three players – Jackson (1,005), Dobbins (805) and Edwards – rush for over 700 yards each. The 2020 Ravens joined the 2019 Ravens and 2011 Panthers as the only teams ever with three 700-yard rushers in a season.

Overall, the Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 ground attack with 191.9 yards per game. Baltimore's 3,071 total rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season.

Edwards also showed his versatility in the passing game late in the season and caught nine passes for 129 yards.

"He can block, [and] he can run the ball well. He can do a lot of things, and that guy is a good player," fellow running back J,K. Dobbins said about Edwards.