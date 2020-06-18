RavenCountry
Gus Edwards Not Worried About Ravens Crowded Backfield

Todd Karpovich

The addition of J.K.Dobbins in this year's NFL draft might have created a bit of a logjam at running back for the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to Dobbins, all three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for a team-high 1,206 yards rushing — the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens now have even more depth one year after breaking the league's single-season rushing record. 

"We definitely got better," Edwards said. "It’s going to be difficult to do better than what we did last year with breaking the rushing record, but I think it’s a step forward. It’s a definite step towards that because [Dobbins] is a great back and all. He’s going to make the competition that much better in the running back room.”

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

Edwards is eligible to become a restricted free agent in 2021. A strong season could put him in position for a big payday in Baltimore or elsewhere. 

"It’s a great opportunity that I’m in," Edwards said. "I’m doing everything the same. I’ve always been a hard worker. I think that’s how I want myself to be remembered as – somebody that works hard. 

"That’s what the team thinks of me. I’m going to be in a great position with a great team, a team that wants to run the ball. Everything is in front of me, I just have [to take] another step forward.”

