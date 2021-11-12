Ravens Halftime High and Lows

Baltimore trails at the break.

The Ravens trail the Dolphins 6-3 at halftime.

The Highs

Not much, but the Ravens didn't turn the ball over and can overcome the slow start.

The defense had some breakdowns but held the Dolphins to just two field goals.

Anthony Averett has been targeted several times but had some solid passes defensed.

Marquise Brown has five catches for 30 yards.

The lows

The Ravens are 0-6 on third down.

Baltimore entered the game as the 23rd ranked offense in the NFL on third down, converting just 37 percent.

The offense got off to another slow start. Lamar Jackson was 10 of 15 for 82 yards.

Baltimore allowed the Dolphins their biggest play of the season — a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Ford from Jacoby Brissett — that led to the go-ahead field goal.

The Ravens' defense is susceptible to by play and miscommunication.

After a solid start, Baltimore running back Devonta Freeman has been grounded.