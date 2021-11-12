Ravens Halftime High and Lows
Baltimore trails at the break.
The Ravens trail the Dolphins 6-3 at halftime.
The Highs
- Not much, but the Ravens didn't turn the ball over and can overcome the slow start.
- The defense had some breakdowns but held the Dolphins to just two field goals.
- Anthony Averett has been targeted several times but had some solid passes defensed.
- Marquise Brown has five catches for 30 yards.
The lows
- The Ravens are 0-6 on third down.
- Baltimore entered the game as the 23rd ranked offense in the NFL on third down, converting just 37 percent.
- The offense got off to another slow start. Lamar Jackson was 10 of 15 for 82 yards.
- Baltimore allowed the Dolphins their biggest play of the season — a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Ford from Jacoby Brissett — that led to the go-ahead field goal.
- The Ravens' defense is susceptible to by play and miscommunication.
- After a solid start, Baltimore running back Devonta Freeman has been grounded.
- The Dolphins are 2-7 on third down.
- Dolphins have out-gained Ravens, 168-132