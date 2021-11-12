Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Ravens Halftime High and Lows

    Baltimore trails at the break.
    The Ravens trail the Dolphins 6-3 at halftime.

    The Highs

    • Not much, but the Ravens didn't turn the ball over and can overcome the slow start.
    • The defense had some breakdowns but held the Dolphins to just two field goals.
    • Anthony Averett has been targeted several times but had some solid passes defensed. 
    • Marquise Brown has five catches for 30 yards. 

    The lows

    • The Ravens are 0-6 on third down. 
    • Baltimore entered the game as the 23rd ranked offense in the NFL on third down, converting just 37 percent.
    • The offense got off to another slow start. Lamar Jackson was 10 of 15 for 82 yards.
    • Baltimore allowed the Dolphins their biggest play of the season — a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Ford from Jacoby Brissett — that led to the go-ahead field goal.
    • The Ravens' defense is susceptible to by play and miscommunication.
    • After a solid start, Baltimore running back Devonta Freeman has been grounded.   
    • The Dolphins are 2-7 on third down.
    • Dolphins have out-gained Ravens, 168-132

