FSU Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen Linked to Ravens in 2021

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens put together another successful NFL Draft over the past weekend.

However, it's not too early to start looking ahead to 2021.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson recently put together his "Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft." He has the Ravens making their first-round selection at No. 30 overall and taking Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

'Tall for a safety (6’4”), Nasirildeen has the length and speed to excel covering tight ends," Hanson writes. "A productive player for the Seminoles—192 tackles and three interceptions over the past two seasons—Nasirildeen offers some intriguing upside as a defensive playmaker."

The move would certainly make sense for the Ravens because safety Earl Thomas will be 31 on May 7. Nasirildeen could be an effective successor for him.

Hanson also has the Ravens making their pick two selections behind the Chiefs. Under that scenario, Baltimore would lose to Kansas City in the AFC Championship game. San Francisco have the 31st overall selection, so Hanson is confident we'll see a rematch of the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Hanson has Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the top overall selection going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

"Early odds put the Jags in the pole position in their bid to #tankfortrevor. If picking first in 2021, a front office and coaching staff reset is almost guaranteed in Duval County," Hanson wrote. "Lawrence, who will finally be draft-eligible in 2021, has been the presumed top pick since his freshman campaign. 

"He’s led Clemson to a national championship, back-to-back title game appearances with only one loss (25-1) and has all of the traits—size, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, etc.—that teams covet in a franchise-changing quarterback."

After Lawrence, the next nine selections are:

2. Washington: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL)

4. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

6. New York Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

7. New York Giants: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

9. Las Vegas Raiders: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

10. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Walker Little, OT, Stanford

