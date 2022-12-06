Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired.

Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.

The Ravens were trailing 9-3, at the time and were on the 29-yard line, well within field goal range for Justin Tucker.

Baltimore was able to overcome the gaffe and won the game 10-9 on a 2-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Don't expect the Ravens to attempt that trick play in the near future. Coach John Harbaugh admitted it was a bad decision and did not blame Proche for the mistake.

“Everything broke down; it was just a bad play I’d say," Harbaugh said. "It’s one we’d probably want back. It just wasn’t a good time for it. It seemed like a good idea I guess at the time in some ways; there were reasons for that, but in hindsight [it was] just not a good call in the sense of it was a bad play.

"There was too much trying too hard maybe to make something happen with a trick play. Really at that time in the game, it was probably time just to grind. I think it turned out to be a grind game, and that was a finesse idea that it wasn’t time for that, for sure.”