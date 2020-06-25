Harbaugh: No controversy with distancing comments

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made headlines when said some of the NFL's guidelines for social distancing were "impossible."

Harbaugh recently clarified those remarks in a recent Zoom meeting with the media.

“What I was saying wasn’t controversial," Harbaugh said. "It’s an obvious, clear thing. People are going to interact with one another. It’s the nature of sports, it’s the nature of life. People are still interacting with one another in the world, as well. I’m not one, personally, to run scared from a virus, or anything else. I’m just not going to do it, personally, in my own life. Although, I’ll be smart, and I’ll do what you’ll ask and respect the protocols."

Players will have to follow social distancing guidelines because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. That means teams will have to take precautions on the practice fields, locker room, weight rooms, and meeting areas during training camp.

Harbaugh is waiting for more guidelines from the league, but he said the team is prepared to make any necessary adjustments. The Ravens have a spacious practice facility that will help with the process.

"We’ll do everything we can to respect the protocols – and more. Like you said, we have a great building," Harbaugh said. "We have, probably, the best building in the league. There’s no building … Maybe, it’s the Cowboys … Ours is the same size. We have plenty of space. We have broadened meeting room space, we have a huge locker room, a huge weight room, and we have lots of rooms to spread out into.

"We’re going to be in better shape, really, than any other team in the league – as good as any other team – I’ll say that at least, as good as any other team in the league with what we do. So, I’m not worried about it. Beyond that, it ends up being out of your control. Put it in the hands of God, and that’s where we stand it with it.”