SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Harbaugh, Tomlin at Center of Ravens-Steelers Heated Battles

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Steelers rivalry is highlighted by jarring hits, last-minute heroics and the occasional controversy. 

Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin have been on the front lines as head coaches for most of those games. 

This week, Harbaugh and Tomlin will meet for the 25th time — the most among any opposing coaches in the modern era, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The lead up to the games between the Ravens and Steelers has evolved from trash-talking to mutual respect. 

"We have great respect for them and their program. Coach Tomlin does a great job," Harbaugh said. "The coaching staff has been intact – pretty much – for the most part for many, many years. They have a very good understanding of who they want to be, how they want to play. 

"Their style; they don’t vary from it very often at all. They stay true to themselves, and that’s what they’re all about. So, that’s a mark of a heck of a coach, and obviously Coach Tomlin is one of the best, and we have great respect for everything they do.”

The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 25-23, and are 3-1 in the playoffs. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-13, including the postseason. The Ravens have won three of the past four meetings.

The Steelers enter this game as the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team at 6-0. Nonetheless, The Ravens (5-1) are a 4.5-point favorite. 

The teams could be headed for another classic battle. 

“I think in moments like this or in the offseason and things of that nature, you get an opportunity, maybe, to appreciate it," Tomlin said. "But I think much like him, in the moment, they’re nameless gray faces on the other sideline, man. You’re just so caught up in the strategy or the decisions that need to be made. When you’re playing good people, it’s paramount that you play [well]. 

"So, things like that usually occupy your attention and not the global perspective of the totality of the type of game that we’ve been in and so forth. I would imagine that that’s going to be the same this week. There are going to be enough things going on in-stadium in terms of the challenges that the 2020 Ravens present us that I won’t be looking at it from that perspective.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Release Game-Day Protocols for Fans at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens will host approximately 4,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 when the team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Steelers Week 8 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens and Steelers have a Week 8 showdown for first place in the AFC North. Here are some Fantasy Football implications.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley to FIve-Year Extension

The Ravens signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' Mark Ingram's Status Uncertain for Steelers With Ankle Injury

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is still dealing with an ankle sprain and his status for the Week 8 game against the Steelers is uncertain.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Returns to Practice

Ravens Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Oct. 29 after missing the previous day because of an illness.

Todd_Karpovich

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 8 Picks

Ravens-Steelers Game of the Week.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Preparing for Steelers Fierce Pass Rush

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson absorbed a career-high five sacks in his only appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humprhey Misses Practice With An 'Illness'

The Ravens suffered a potential setback in their showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers after Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed the week's first practice because of an illness.

Todd_Karpovich

Mike Tomlin Ready for 'Rough-and-Tumble Game' With Ravens

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry is full of those unexpected moments. The team's meet again in Week 8 in Baltimore for one of the season's most anticipated matchups.

Todd_Karpovich

Week 8: Ravens-Steelers, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Ravens and Steelers rivalry has been highlighted by close games, hard hits and some uncanny plays. This game will not be much different.

Todd_Karpovich