Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Coaching Continuity with John Harbaugh Equals Success for Ravens

Head coach as been with the team since 2008.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is entering his 14th season with the franchise.

Baltimore has been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL over that span.

Sports Betting Dime analyzed data on coaching tenure to uncover it has correlated with winning percentages in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL since 1990. 

Over 300 fans per league were also surveyed to reveal the top coaches in the NFL and across our major sports leagues.

The study revealed:

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ravens are tied for the fewest head coaches since 1990 with three apiece. Both teams also boast win percentages above 0.56, an impressive mark well above the league average.
  • Harbaugh (0.62) is the eighth winningest active head coach
  • The Cleveland Browns have had the most headed coaches since 1990 with 15, and the lowest win percentage (0.345) of any team
  • Coaching turnover has the most negative impact on win % in the NFL (-0.53). NFL win % by coaching tenure: 4 years or less = 0.412, Over 4 years = 0.568
  • Since 1990, NFL coaches have averaged the longest tenure at 4.3 years compared to MLB (3.7 years), NHL (3.5 years), and NBA (3.2 years)

Harbaugh was the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year and has led the Ravens to a playoff berth in nine (2008-12, 2014 and 2018-20) of his 13 seasons in Baltimore, and in 2012, captured the franchise's second Super Bowl victory.

Since his 2008 Baltimore arrival, the Ravens have posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (140).

Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is one of four teams with New England Green Bay and Seattle to earn a playoff berth in nine of the past 13 seasons. The Ravens are also one of four teams (KC, Sea. & NO) to make the playoffs in each of the past three seasons (2018-20).

Harbaugh's 11 playoff victories rank as the fourth most by a head coach in the first 13 seasons of an NFL coaching career, joining Joe Gibbs (16), Bill Belichick (15) and Chuck Noll (14).

.

USATSI_15204949
News

Coaching Continuity with John Harbaugh Equals Success for Ravens

USATSI_15143570
News

Wide Receiver Deon Cain Emerging as Key Playmaker for Ravens

USATSI_15418512 (2)
News

Lamar Jackson Ranked 7th-Best Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

USATSI_10297592
News

Bisciotti Foundation Donating $4 Million to 'Newsome Scholars'

Screen Shot 2021-06-03 at 7.48.32 AM
News

Sammy Watkins Facing Lofty Expectations With Ravens

USATSI_11775840
News

Ravens No Longer Part of the Trade Talks for Julio Jones

USATSI_16152066
News

Ravens Expect Lamar Jackson to 'Grow His Game' Entering Fourth Year

Screen Shot 2021-06-03 at 7.49.28 AM
News

Watkins on Ravens: 'It Feels Like a Team That’s Ready to Win the Super Bowl